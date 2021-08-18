checkAd

Magna Mezzo Panel Modernizing the Face of Electric Vehicles

  • Large front panel integrates ADAS sensors and lighting
  • Features hidden-until-lit functionality
  • Enables design distinction for front ends                        

AURORA, Ontario, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna is reimagining the face and functionality of electric vehicle front ends with its new Mezzo Panel technology. The fully integrated Mezzo Panel offers a fresh canvas for designers and an opportunity for engineers to seamlessly integrate advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) capabilities like radar, cameras and lighting.

“We can essentially hand designers and engineers a paint brush to create adaptations of current vehicle designs or start fresh on a blank, customizable surface to redefine brands for future electric and autonomous vehicles,” said Brian Krull, Global Director of Innovation for Magna’s Exteriors group.

The Magna Mezzo Panel features hidden-until-lit lighting, meaning the surface looks clean and smooth until lighting is activated, enabling creative and innovative lighting options. There is also space for animated lighting that communicates vehicle intent and status alerts. Active aerodynamic technology can also be added to improve vehicle range while also providing a futuristic look.

Future iterations of the technology may feature sustainable materials, such as environmentally friendly plastics, coatings and films, that would further automakers’ sustainability efforts. Those materials also allow for signal transmission, enabling seamless integration of ADAS sensors.

“The possibilities for Mezzo Panel are really endless,” added Krull. “We look forward to working with our customers to leverage this exciting technology as they work toward meeting their zero-emissions goals.”

ABOUT MAGNA
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 158,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 347 manufacturing operations and 87 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

