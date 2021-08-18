checkAd

Epazz Holdings GreenHeart CBD Ltd. Bringing Thousands of Users to Epazz’s ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet With Credit & Debit Card Payments After Successful Launch of GreenHeart CBD Token

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 14:00   

Epazz Created Smartcontracts for GreenHeart CBD Token Which is Over 500% in Price Increase This Week

CHICAGO, IL., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today GreenHeart CBD Limited in Ireland will be using Epazz Holdings’ ZenaPay Wallet. This will enable users to make easy payments using crypto currencies for everyday transactions. GreenHeart CBD mobile app is launching soon and will be available on the App store and Play store. GreenHeart CBD customers will be able to purchase CBD oil using GreenHeart tokens and at a later date, customers will be able to use credit cards and debit cards to make everyday purchases around over Europe.

Epazz worked with GreenHeart to help launch their IEO Token on their dex at www.greenheartcbd.io. Over the past week, the GreenHeart token has increased by 500% as GreenHeart gets closer to launching their mobile app by ZenaPay Wallet.  GreenHeart has over 5000 token holders and customers that could potentially use their mobile app.

The ZenaPay Wallet app will continue to adopt new cryptocurrencies, all available on a single Blockchain Wallet. ZenaPay offers a quick, simple, and complete transaction and will include features from Epazz’s other blockchain apps.

“We see big opportunities with increasing our revenue by earning fee on every transaction with the credit card or debit card purchase,” said Epazz CEO Shaun Passley.

Future Featured Releases

Point of Sale

ZenaPay is developing an iPad POS app to integrate with the Merchant App, and Epazz will release the app’s POS version. The new system has been designed to integrate seamlessly with merchants’ store flow.

Vendor and Payroll Payment Solution

ZenaPay’s development team is working on a vendor payment solution that will allow merchant businesses to pay vendors and employees using cryptocurrencies.

Future features will include an e-commerce store, seed-to-sale tracking, and sales reporting and compliance.

About ZenaPay (www.zenapay.com)
ZenaPay is being developed to solve a major problem in high-risk industries: getting paid. Traditional banking systems do not allow high-risk industries to access their payment systems. ZenaPay offers a cutting-edge payment solution that gives consumers a way to buy items online or in-stores using Bitcoin. The new Bitcoin payment software will allow consumers to use cryptocurrency to make online or in-store purchases with ease. The process will be anonymous because all transaction details are encrypted through Bitcoin, which will enable stores to accept digital currency in addition to cash. ZenaPay is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

