Epazz Created Smartcontracts for GreenHeart CBD Token Which is Over 500% in Price Increase This Week



CHICAGO, IL., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today GreenHeart CBD Limited in Ireland will be using Epazz Holdings’ ZenaPay Wallet. This will enable users to make easy payments using crypto currencies for everyday transactions. GreenHeart CBD mobile app is launching soon and will be available on the App store and Play store. GreenHeart CBD customers will be able to purchase CBD oil using GreenHeart tokens and at a later date, customers will be able to use credit cards and debit cards to make everyday purchases around over Europe.