American Resources Corporation Finalizes Site Selection for Chromatography Rare Earth Element Isolation and Purification Facility

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that it has finalized its site selection to build its first commercial scale rare earth element purification and isolation facility in the United States. The secured site provides 6.9 acres of developable land with the goal of scaling into an 80,000 square foot facility for purifying and isolating rare earth and critical elements utilizing ligand assisted displacement ("LAD") chromatography technology. The site is based in Noblesville, IN in an existing industrial area that provides access to commercial water and power, and well located for convenient logistics.

Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "We have set a goal to be one of the first to produce an isolated and purified rare earth element in the United States on a commercial scale and have now secured a site that is well suited to scale our facility to commercial production. With this facility we are confident that we will be able to accomplish our goals. Our feedstocks are abundantly available and cost effective in the domestic market with approximately $3 billion worth of rare earth elements going to landfills from end-of-life products every year, and over 1 billion tons of fly ash landfilled, which is made attractive given our processes' ability to utilize favorable biproduct economics. This is an exciting moment for our team as we can now finalize the designs and begin ordering components for the build phase of this project."