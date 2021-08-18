checkAd

Allscripts hosts Developer Challenge Advancing Health Equity Using Social Determinants of Health

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 14:01  |  37   |   |   

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) recently hosted its Advancing Health Equity Using Social Determinants of Health Developer Challenge in an effort to elevate solutions that use technology to share relevant social determinants of health patient information with care providers. Access to patients’ social determinants of health (SDOH) information is crucial in advancing health equity across patient populations—especially at a time when equitable access to healthcare is more important than ever. The event included a Keynote Fireside Chat with Dr. Micky Tripathi, the National Coordinator for Health IT, who shared an update on efforts by ONC and the Biden Administration more broadly to address the challenges associated with health inequities.

Eight developer organizations were selected for the final round of judging and had an opportunity to present their solution and respond to questions related to topics such as integration and workflow with existing Allscripts solutions, user input in the design of the solution, specific benefits for underserved patient populations and the ability of the solution to scale to a large number of users. Allscripts recruited developer organizations to help answer this question: “How can we use technology and innovative solutions to share relevant patient SDOH information with care providers to advance equity of healthcare access?”

The finalists presented a variety of solutions that will each advance access to information that could impact patient care:

  • Experian Health relies on consumer data assets, rather than patient surveys, to identify at-risk patients and arm care teams with actionable information around readmission risk and SDOH that could impact patient care.
  • Health Endeavors supports a care coordination tool and online SDOH questionnaire to help deliver a comprehensive health history that includes patient-generated data.
  • MedAware presented a patient-specific risk estimate for future dependency or overdose from a patient’s first opioid prescription and throughout the duration of treatment, enabling early intervention.
  • Myelin Solutions is a care collaboration platform for care teams to easily identify and close care gaps for their patient population using a variety of data sources.
  • PatientLink gives clinics the ability to capture SDOH from patients using a variety of platforms, including paper and digital forms from any device.
  • Phreesia provides the ability to electronically screen patients for SDOH risk factors across a variety of domains, utilizing either customized screening questions or standardized screening tools.
  • Welfie is a health equity platform that enables families to build a health profile by connecting their data and completing health assessments.

The challenge winner, Patient Orator, has created an easy way for patients and providers to address bias and health inequities by bridging the communication gap between patients and their health teams and facilitating meaningful conversations using technology. Its team of experts has standardized how patients identify their health concerns, care preferences, and social needs through its HIPAA-compliant mobile app. The organization is also aligning high-risk individuals with unmet socioeconomic and medical needs to social care organizations and healthcare providers to improve patient and community engagement, leveraging technology to improve health outcomes.

Seite 1 von 2
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allscripts hosts Developer Challenge Advancing Health Equity Using Social Determinants of Health Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) recently hosted its Advancing Health Equity Using Social Determinants of Health Developer Challenge in an effort to elevate solutions that use technology to share relevant social determinants of health patient information …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Argo Blockchain Becomes First Climate Positive Cryptocurrency Mining Company and Releases Climate ...
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Receive Two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Allscripts Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Allscripts to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results August 5
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten