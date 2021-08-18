Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) recently hosted its Advancing Health Equity Using Social Determinants of Health Developer Challenge in an effort to elevate solutions that use technology to share relevant social determinants of health patient information with care providers. Access to patients’ social determinants of health (SDOH) information is crucial in advancing health equity across patient populations—especially at a time when equitable access to healthcare is more important than ever. The event included a Keynote Fireside Chat with Dr. Micky Tripathi, the National Coordinator for Health IT, who shared an update on efforts by ONC and the Biden Administration more broadly to address the challenges associated with health inequities.

Eight developer organizations were selected for the final round of judging and had an opportunity to present their solution and respond to questions related to topics such as integration and workflow with existing Allscripts solutions, user input in the design of the solution, specific benefits for underserved patient populations and the ability of the solution to scale to a large number of users. Allscripts recruited developer organizations to help answer this question: “How can we use technology and innovative solutions to share relevant patient SDOH information with care providers to advance equity of healthcare access?”