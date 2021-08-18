checkAd

Cortexyme to Present at Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected by mid-November 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, will participate as a featured speaker covering its pivotal Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial of atuzaginstat and the upstream role that P. gingivalis plays in key pathologies of Alzheimer’s disease at the upcoming Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit taking place virtually August 24-26, 2021. Cortexyme will present new data demonstrating further evidence of P. gingivalis infection of the central nervous system in Alzheimer’s disease as demonstrated by analysis of anti-P. gingivalis antibodies in cerebrospinal fluid from the GAIN trial.

Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit Details

Topic: Use of Novel Biomarkers of P. Gingivalis Infection & Neuroinflammation in the GAIN Trial: An Ongoing Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Assessing the Activity of Atuzaginstat in Patients with Mild to Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease

  • Speaker: Leslie Holsinger, Ph.D., Cortexyme’s Executive Vice President, Research and Development
  • Day/Time: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 2:10 p.m. ET followed by a live Q&A at 3:40 p.m. ET

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company is advancing its disease-modifying pivotal GAIN Trial in mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease with top-line data expected by mid-November 2021, in addition to growing a proprietary pipeline of first-in-class small molecule therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease, periodontitis, and other diseases with high unmet clinical need. Cortexyme’s lead program targets a specific, infectious pathogen called P. gingivalis found in the brain and other organs and tied to degeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models. The company’s causation evidence for Alzheimer’s disease and the mechanism of its novel therapeutic has been independently replicated and confirmed by multiple laboratories around the world, as well as published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. To learn more about Cortexyme, visit www.cortexyme.com or follow @Cortexyme on Twitter.

Cortexyme Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cortexyme to Present at Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected by mid-November 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, will participate as a featured speaker …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Argo Blockchain Becomes First Climate Positive Cryptocurrency Mining Company and Releases Climate ...
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Receive Two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21Cortexyme Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Cortexyme to Present at Canaccord Genuity' s 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 11th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Cortexyme Presents Data Linking P. Gingivalis to Elevated Levels of Phospho-tau217 Reinforcing Evidence of Pathogen as Causative Agent of Alzheimer’s Disease at AAIC 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Cortexyme Announces Lead 3CLpro Inhibitor for the Treatment of Coronavirus Infection
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Cortexyme to Present New Data at AAIC 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Cortexyme Presents New Data Demonstrating Atuzaginstat Disrupts Biofilms and is Efficacious in Preclinical Models of Periodontal Disease at IADR 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten