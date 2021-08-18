MSP Recovery Files Whistleblower Lawsuit Against 315 Auto Insurers

The qui tam complaint – under seal until now after being filed two years ago in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division (“U.S. District Court”) on behalf of the U.S. government and multiple states (“Subject Jurisdictions”) – seeks to recover billions of dollars for the federal and certain state governments from these auto insurers for claims they should have paid but didn’t because they deliberately filed false reports that failed to acknowledge their obligations as required by federal law.

MSP Recovery, LLC (“MSP Recovery”) and its affiliates, a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader that recently announced a planned business combination with Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: LCAPU, LCAP, LCAPW), today announced that it has filed what may be one of the largest whistleblower lawsuits in U.S. history. The 315 auto insurance companies named in the lawsuit include related entities of insurance groups ranging from Berkshire Hathaway Group and Farmers Insurance Group to Liberty Mutual Group and Nationwide Corporation Group.

The action was filed by MSP Recovery Law Firm (“MSP Law”), and Akeel & Valentine, PLC on behalf of MSP WB, LLC (“MSP WB”), a subsidiary of MSP Recovery. MSP Law is a separate legal entity from MSP Recovery.

On Aug 12, the U.S. District Court unsealed the qui tam complaint, thus allowing MSP WB to proceed with the complaint against the auto insurers on behalf of the U.S. and the Subject Jurisdictions.

As of Jan 1, 2009, Section 111 of the Medicare, Medicaid and SCHIP Extension Act of 2007 (“MMSEA”), required that auto insurers report certain information to Medicare to help the Medicare Trust Fund by preventing Medicare’s wrongful payment of expenses that should be paid by auto insurers. The Medicare Trust Fund, a part of Social Security, is funded by taxpayers through payroll taxes.

In its whistleblower suit on behalf of the federal government and the Subject Jurisdictions, MSP Recovery alleges that the auto insurers intentionally developed a scheme through the filing of known false reports. MMSEA requires insurers to file quarterly reports with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) when, in their capacity as “Primary Payers”, they have an obligation to pay or reimburse Medicare and the Subject Jurisdictions. The scheme involves the intentional systematic filing of reports that failed to contain the insurers’ true responsibility of when debts were owed to the Medicare Trust Fund as well as the Subject Jurisdictions.