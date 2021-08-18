MCOA Announces Shift in Business Strategy as it Expands into Legalized Cannabis THC Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced a strategic shift in …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced a strategic shift in its business strategy as it expands into the Legalized Cannabis THC Industry. This move is reflected by potential acquisitions as well as MCOA's current direct investment interest in Natural Plant Extract (NPE), operator of a licensed cannabis manufacturing and distribution business in Lynwood, California.

'Our expansion in the legalized cannabis THC industry while still continuing to grow our CBD businesses is a historic time for our Company,' said Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America, Inc. 'Everyone in our organization has played a critical role in this journey to where we stand today, and it is only through the hard work and dedication of our employees as well as the support of our loyal shareholders, that we have been able to reach this inflection point. MCOA has already identified and anticipates closing on new potential revenue producing cannabis acquisitions that will allow us to rapidly capture a large and growing percentage of the market.'

MCOA believes that the opportunity to expand its business will create a compelling structure that will enable one or more target companies to go public, thereby accessing significant capital for both organic growth and acquisitions of synergistic and often undercapitalized assets.

MCOA plans on further developing its newly formed joint venture with Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC: CBGL) to develop the manufacturing of licensed THC products at the Lynwood, CA facility. Additionally, the Company is looking to expand its partnership with Eco Innovation Group (OTC:ECOX) to develop the critical extraction technology and corresponding machine for ecofriendly THC extraction.

'This provides a unique opportunity to invest in distressed cannabis businesses and ground breaking cannabis intellectual property. We are confident these initiatives will allow us to better serve our customers, strengthen our vertical supply chain, accelerate the growth we have experienced in the recent past and position us to continue our organic growth. We look forward to expanding our customer base and reach within the sector, as well as to achieving profitable growth of the company through aggressive M&A initiatives,' concluded Mr. Quintero.