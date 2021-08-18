Cantaloupe Innovation Summit 2021 Showcases New Products and Services

The NAMA Show 2021 – Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced the successful outcome of its first ever Innovation Summit, which was held yesterday prior to The NAMA Show 2021 in New Orleans, La.

The Cantaloupe Innovation Summit 2021 highlighted the Company’s product strategy and direction demonstrating its most innovative solutions for the unattended retail market. As the Company’s first cross-product showcase, the summit featured insights and experiences from Imperial Vending’s use case, highlighting the Cantaloupe deployment and returns received from implementation of the enhanced version of Remote Price Change (RPC). Also speaking to key trends that are accelerating demand for frictionless purchasing experiences and robust vending management system (VMS) software solutions were Cantaloupe’s CEO, Sean Feeney; its CTO, Ravi Venkatesan, and its CRO, Anant Agrawal. Michael Johnson and Benjamin Thomas spoke about Yoke Payments, discussing its micro markets solution. In addition to the product presentations, Josh Rosenberg former Chairman of NAMA provided the keynote address focused on the evolution of consumer behaviors in retail and how micro-fulfillment will play a vital role into how customers go to market to deliver what the consumer wants, at the point of sale, when they want it.