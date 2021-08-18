Cantaloupe Innovation Summit 2021 Showcases New Products and Services
The NAMA Show 2021 – Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced the successful outcome of its first ever Innovation Summit, which was held yesterday prior to The NAMA Show 2021 in New Orleans, La.
The Cantaloupe Innovation Summit 2021 highlighted the Company’s product strategy and direction demonstrating its most innovative solutions for the unattended retail market. As the Company’s first cross-product showcase, the summit featured insights and experiences from Imperial Vending’s use case, highlighting the Cantaloupe deployment and returns received from implementation of the enhanced version of Remote Price Change (RPC). Also speaking to key trends that are accelerating demand for frictionless purchasing experiences and robust vending management system (VMS) software solutions were Cantaloupe’s CEO, Sean Feeney; its CTO, Ravi Venkatesan, and its CRO, Anant Agrawal. Michael Johnson and Benjamin Thomas spoke about Yoke Payments, discussing its micro markets solution. In addition to the product presentations, Josh Rosenberg former Chairman of NAMA provided the keynote address focused on the evolution of consumer behaviors in retail and how micro-fulfillment will play a vital role into how customers go to market to deliver what the consumer wants, at the point of sale, when they want it.
“Cantaloupe has a legacy of bringing leading-edge innovation to the unattended retail market,” said Sean Feeney, CEO of Cantaloupe, Inc. “We were extremely pleased to showcase our newest product offerings. Whether it’s bringing additional ways to pay like cryptocurrency, mobile wallet campus cards, or QR codes, or empowering our operators to optimize their businesses with innovative, soon-to-be-unveiled apps, Cantaloupe remains one step ahead of the marketplace, driving exceptional operational benefits for our operators, and consumer experiences that exceed expectations.”
Micro Markets:
- Yoke Payments –Through the acquisition of Yoke Payments, Cantaloupe’s platform will now offer a convenient self-checkout kiosk for the on-the-go consumer. The acquisition of Yoke Payments was announced yesterday, and the release can be accessed here.
Engaging Consumers:
- Campus Card – Instead of a physical stored value card, students will now be able to add campus cards to their mobile wallets, enabling them to pay for goods on campus and access amenities. This new functionality will be compatible with ePort G10 readers. This is only available with Apple Wallet at launch, with Android compatibility to be added later this fall.
- Cryptocurrency – Consumers can now pay with cryptocurrency through MORE mobile platform, browser-based app on ePort card readers. This is an added convenience for consumers with no added cost to operators, they will see it as normal transaction in dollars. This functionality is powered by Cantaloupe’s recent integration with the Bakkt platform and will be available in the Fall 2021.
- MORE Mobile Engagement Platform – The MORE Mobile platform is getting a full refresh. A new mobile browser-based app-less experience will enable multiple functionalities such as, pay with crypto, touchless vending and loyalty programs, among others. Operators may brand the experience as their own or enable their customers to brand. App launch introducing pay with crypto available Fall 2021, with additional features coming soon.
- Touchless Vending - Consumers will be able to scan a machine’s unique QR code, select items from a menu of all the offerings in the machine and pay for their selection, all from their smart phone or via card reader. This new functionality utilizes a mobile browser app, and a monthly fee plus a one-time device purchase is required. Coming Fall 2021.
- ePort Engage - Next generation of the ePort Interactive Touchscreen, offers a vibrant 3.5” color touchscreen to draw in consumers, impress brands, and help drive increased sales. It offers a full edge-to-edge touch surface, is impact resistant and accepts EMV chip and most other payment types. Pre-orders open now. Shipping October 2021.
- ePort Engage Combo – This is a 2.5” screen version of the Engage reader, which fits over a machine's bill validator. It supports two different bill acceptors: Coinco and MEI - 66mm (for U.S. bills) and 72mm (for Canadian bills). Shipping February 2022.
Optimizing Business:
