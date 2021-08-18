checkAd

Cantaloupe Innovation Summit 2021 Showcases New Products and Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 14:15  |  24   |   |   

The NAMA Show 2021 – Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced the successful outcome of its first ever Innovation Summit, which was held yesterday prior to The NAMA Show 2021 in New Orleans, La.

The Cantaloupe Innovation Summit 2021 highlighted the Company’s product strategy and direction demonstrating its most innovative solutions for the unattended retail market. As the Company’s first cross-product showcase, the summit featured insights and experiences from Imperial Vending’s use case, highlighting the Cantaloupe deployment and returns received from implementation of the enhanced version of Remote Price Change (RPC). Also speaking to key trends that are accelerating demand for frictionless purchasing experiences and robust vending management system (VMS) software solutions were Cantaloupe’s CEO, Sean Feeney; its CTO, Ravi Venkatesan, and its CRO, Anant Agrawal. Michael Johnson and Benjamin Thomas spoke about Yoke Payments, discussing its micro markets solution. In addition to the product presentations, Josh Rosenberg former Chairman of NAMA provided the keynote address focused on the evolution of consumer behaviors in retail and how micro-fulfillment will play a vital role into how customers go to market to deliver what the consumer wants, at the point of sale, when they want it.

“Cantaloupe has a legacy of bringing leading-edge innovation to the unattended retail market,” said Sean Feeney, CEO of Cantaloupe, Inc. “We were extremely pleased to showcase our newest product offerings. Whether it’s bringing additional ways to pay like cryptocurrency, mobile wallet campus cards, or QR codes, or empowering our operators to optimize their businesses with innovative, soon-to-be-unveiled apps, Cantaloupe remains one step ahead of the marketplace, driving exceptional operational benefits for our operators, and consumer experiences that exceed expectations.”

Micro Markets:

  • Yoke Payments –Through the acquisition of Yoke Payments, Cantaloupe’s platform will now offer a convenient self-checkout kiosk for the on-the-go consumer. The acquisition of Yoke Payments was announced yesterday, and the release can be accessed here.

Engaging Consumers:

  • Campus Card – Instead of a physical stored value card, students will now be able to add campus cards to their mobile wallets, enabling them to pay for goods on campus and access amenities. This new functionality will be compatible with ePort G10 readers. This is only available with Apple Wallet at launch, with Android compatibility to be added later this fall.
  • Cryptocurrency – Consumers can now pay with cryptocurrency through MORE mobile platform, browser-based app on ePort card readers. This is an added convenience for consumers with no added cost to operators, they will see it as normal transaction in dollars. This functionality is powered by Cantaloupe’s recent integration with the Bakkt platform and will be available in the Fall 2021.
  • MORE Mobile Engagement Platform – The MORE Mobile platform is getting a full refresh. A new mobile browser-based app-less experience will enable multiple functionalities such as, pay with crypto, touchless vending and loyalty programs, among others. Operators may brand the experience as their own or enable their customers to brand. App launch introducing pay with crypto available Fall 2021, with additional features coming soon.
  • Touchless Vending - Consumers will be able to scan a machine’s unique QR code, select items from a menu of all the offerings in the machine and pay for their selection, all from their smart phone or via card reader. This new functionality utilizes a mobile browser app, and a monthly fee plus a one-time device purchase is required. Coming Fall 2021.
  • ePort Engage - Next generation of the ePort Interactive Touchscreen, offers a vibrant 3.5” color touchscreen to draw in consumers, impress brands, and help drive increased sales. It offers a full edge-to-edge touch surface, is impact resistant and accepts EMV chip and most other payment types. Pre-orders open now. Shipping October 2021.
  • ePort Engage Combo – This is a 2.5” screen version of the Engage reader, which fits over a machine's bill validator. It supports two different bill acceptors: Coinco and MEI - 66mm (for U.S. bills) and 72mm (for Canadian bills). Shipping February 2022.

Optimizing Business:

Seite 1 von 3
Cantaloupe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cantaloupe Innovation Summit 2021 Showcases New Products and Services The NAMA Show 2021 – Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced the successful …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Argo Blockchain Becomes First Climate Positive Cryptocurrency Mining Company and Releases Climate ...
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Receive Two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Cantaloupe, Inc. Acquires Micro-Market Innovator Yoke Payments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Cantaloupe, Inc. to Showcase Newest Products and Services at The NAMA Show 2021 in New Orleans at Booth #1231
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Cantaloupe, Inc. to Showcase Newest Products and Services at The NAMA Show 2021 in New Orleans at Booth #1231
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Cantaloupe, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on September 2, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten