Maersk Drilling to present H1 2021 Interim Financial Report

A conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. CEST on the same day. At the call, CEO Jørn Madsen and CFO Christine Morris will present the report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Maersk Drilling expects to release its H1 2021 Interim Financial Report on 20 August 2021 around 08:00 a.m. CEST.

The conference call can be followed live via webcast here .

The presentation slides for the conference call will be available beforehand here .

A replay of the conference call will be available afterwards on the Investor Relations site .

For further information, please contact:

Michael Harboe-Jørgensen

Head of Investor Relations

+45 2328 5733

Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo

Head of Media Relations

+45 2790 3102

Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com





Attachment