Triterras Bolsters Structured Finance Team with Key Appointments

Frank Barbarino, CAIA, will lead fund origination and structuring; Amoy Chambers joins as head of legal for structuring and distribution

SINGAPORE, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIT, TRITW) (“Triterras” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, today announced appointing two management executives, as the company continues to accelerate the global availability of Kratos, its digital trade and trade finance platform, to lenders and capital providers worldwide.

Frank Barbarino has joined Triterras as Americas Head, Funds Origination & Structuring. He will work closely with Triterras’ clients—institutional investors, including investment managers and asset owners— in structuring deals and deploying capital to trade finance.

With more than two decades of experience in asset management, Barbarino’s knowledge and expertise will contribute to Triterras’ growth as a technology-enabled finance business. He has deep experience in designing innovative structured finance transactions, as well as in alternative investment strategies, business development, and fintech. Prior to joining Triterras, he was a director at private markets fintech platform Templum. He has also worked as a Senior Investment Officer with the $250 billion New York City Retirement Systems pension plans, as a Vice President at Goldman Sachs, as a Principal and Investment Strategist at The Carlyle Group, and as a Senior Research Consultant at NEPC.

Barbarino holds a BA from Union College and an MBA from the University of Rochester, Simon Business School. He is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designee. Barbarino is based in Boston and will report to Chief Operating Officer John Galani.

“Frank deeply understands credit opportunities and is thoughtful about how to find, translate and execute financing opportunities,” said Galani. “His appointment will reinforce Triterras’ capabilities to collaborate with potential funders and provide them with innovative financing solutions so that we can enable trader growth and profitability.”

Barbarino commented: “I look forward to helping Triterras leverage its market-leading Kratos platform to take advantage of exciting opportunities here in the USA and beyond in offering global trade finance to a wider audience.”

Triterras has also hired Amoy Chambers as Head of Legal - Structuring & Distribution. In this global role, Chambers will work closely with the structured finance and business development teams to structure, negotiate and close commercial transactions and provide effective risk management.

