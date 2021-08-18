Industry-Leading Connected Camera Solution—Arlo Secure—Is Newest Fully Managed Offering in EDGE Suites, Giving Broadband Service Providers a New Way To Grow Revenue

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced the availability of Arlo Secure as a premium service offering for broadband providers (BSPs) within EDGE Suites, the cloud-enabled ecosystem of applications available as part of the full Revenue EDGE solution. Broadband service providers in the U.S. can now offer a state-of-the-art connected camera solution by leading smart home security brand Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) as a fully managed, revenue-generating service accessible within EDGE Suites. This turnkey offering leverages the seamless integration of Arlo Secure into the Calix Cloud platform, enabling BSPs to easily onboard and manage new subscribers through existing billing platforms. Broadband service providers can also access a full set of go-to-market campaign assets to dramatically accelerate time-to-value. By tapping the diagnostic insights of Calix Support Cloud and the real-time behavioral data of Calix Marketing Cloud, BSPs that offer Arlo Secure can quickly and easily add a sticky, high-demand service that generates new revenue streams, builds their brand, and grows their business.

Part of the Revenue EDGE Partner Ecosystem, Arlo is transforming the smart home experience and bringing peace of mind to consumers with its award-winning, do-it-yourself (DIY) connected security solution, including Wi-Fi-enabled cameras, video doorbells, and floodlights. In addition to adding another layer of security by building on the existing home network protection capabilities of ProtectIQ, the availability of Arlo Secure via EDGE Suites enables BSPs to accomplish the following.

Add new revenue streams: BSPs can tailor their services with the integrated capabilities of the Calix Cloud platform. Using the real-time insights of Calix Marketing Cloud, marketers can identify subscribers likely to benefit from Arlo cameras and create targeted campaigns to offer the Arlo Secure solution. In addition, Calix Support Cloud addresses elements that impact the subscriber experience, such as camera connectivity and battery level. As a result, BSPs can create a stickier experience, increasing both average revenue per user (ARPU) and customer lifetime value.

The seamless integration of the Calix Cloud extends to Arlo billing, ordering, and subscriber activation systems—making it simple for BSPs to provision the new Arlo Secure offering. EDGE Enablement resources provide end-to-end market activation support with web content, collateral, and video content to further simplify go-to-market strategy and execution. Own the subscriber relationship: In addition to offering a new, premium service from a market-leading connected camera brand that consumers know and trust, BSPs can expand their subscriber relationship with an incredibly sticky service. Core to the BSP owning the relationship is an understanding that Arlo will never contact subscribers directly—enabling BSPs to retain the subscriber relationship exclusively with their brand.

“We’re excited to broaden access to Arlo’s award-winning, smart home security solutions through the trusted advisory of the Calix BSP community,” said Tejas Shah, chief information officer of Arlo. “Demand for our award-winning security devices continues to grow alongside the need for connected and secure Wi-Fi solutions. Through our partnership with Calix, BSPs can now exclusively offer a fully managed, premium connected camera service, allowing more homeowners and businesses to securely monitor their properties and loved ones.”