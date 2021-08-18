checkAd

Extron and NETGEAR Announce Interoperability Enabling Easier Deployment of AV over IP

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 14:25  |  34   |   |   

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products in the professional audio/video market, today announced another milestone for the popular M4250 and M4300 Pro AV series switches. AV technology innovator, Extron, has certified these versatile switches to work seamlessly with their powerful NAV Series of Pro AV over IP products creating a powerful solution for today’s IP-based AV workflows.

NETGEAR designed the new M4250 series switches with an easy-to-use web interface and profiles to help integrators overcome the typically tedious task of AV over IP switch configurations. The installer need only select the protocol and vendor, then select the applicable ports, and the NETGEAR switches automatically set the correct configuration parameters, resulting in less time spent by the installer on bringing up the AV system.

“AV market leaders like Extron are enthusiastic about the NETGEAR AV line,” said Laurent Masia, Director of Product Line Management for Managed Switches for NETGEAR. “Extron’s products are used in a range of AV applications around the world and this interoperability certification between NETGEAR switches and Extron’s NAV products will result in a higher level of system and solution assurance for customers.”

Rigorous interoperability testing of the M4250 and M4300 series included not just Extron’s patented PURE3 codec on their NAV platform, but also included commonly used AES67 and Dante audio setups. Additionally, the Extron test team relied on NETGEAR’s IGMP Plus to ensure optimal functionality for multicast implementations.

“Extron’s streaming AV products rely on a solid network to ensure our customers receive the highest quality product experience possible,” noted Casey Hall, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Extron. “NETGEAR’s commitment to the Pro AV community is evident by the solid performance of the M4250 and M4300 series switches. These switches offer our customers a variety of sizes and work extremely well with our NAV and other IP-based AV products.”

NETGEAR’s M4250 Series Switches

The new AV Line of M4250 switches are engineered for AV over IP and designed for clean integration in an AV rack, under a table, or behind a display. Models with PoE+ and Ultra 90 PoE++ allow powering of AV endpoints and more. The M4250 AV line supports NETGEAR IGMP Plus, Auto-LAG, and Auto-Trunk for automatic and dynamic configuration for multiple switches.

