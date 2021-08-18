DLH Awarded Contract for CDC NCHHSTP DHP Data Management Services
ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare research, services, and solutions to federal
agencies, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (“CDC”) Division of HIV Prevention (“DHP”) Data Management Services through data
management and analysis, health informatics, and research support. The contract includes a base period of one year, with four one-year options, for a total value of $35 million.
“We are thrilled to partner with DHP in support of their vision of a ‘future free of HIV,’” said Jeanine Christian, President of DLH’s Public Health & Scientific Research operating unit. “This contract extends DLH’s legacy in HIV research across the globe. We are proud to bring our research and data sciences capability to bear on the important work the CDC is doing to assess opportunities to reduce the number of new HIV infections occurring annually, increase the proportion of HIV-infected persons who know they are infected, and increase the number of HIV-infected persons who are linked to appropriate prevention, care, and services.”
This contract augments DLH’s work in the Public Health & Life Sciences market. The project involves collaboration with epidemiologists, medical officers, statisticians, computer scientists, data managers and analysts, and public health advisors throughout the US. DLH will provide public health data management services for qualitative and quantitative scientific and non-scientific data, including research, surveillance, program monitoring, evaluation, statistical analysis, and reporting support.
“DLH is pleased to build upon its long-standing relationships with CDC and DHP through this important work in disease prevention,” added Zach Parker, President and CEO of DLH. “This leverages several of the capabilities that we have developed over recent years, and broadens our footprint in our nation’s fight against the spread of infectious diseases.”
About DLH
DLH delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,200 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.
