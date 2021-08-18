checkAd

DLH Awarded Contract for CDC NCHHSTP DHP Data Management Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 14:27  |  43   |   |   

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare research, services, and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (“CDC”) Division of HIV Prevention (“DHP”) Data Management Services through data management and analysis, health informatics, and research support. The contract includes a base period of one year, with four one-year options, for a total value of $35 million.

“We are thrilled to partner with DHP in support of their vision of a ‘future free of HIV,’” said Jeanine Christian, President of DLH’s Public Health & Scientific Research operating unit. “This contract extends DLH’s legacy in HIV research across the globe. We are proud to bring our research and data sciences capability to bear on the important work the CDC is doing to assess opportunities to reduce the number of new HIV infections occurring annually, increase the proportion of HIV-infected persons who know they are infected, and increase the number of HIV-infected persons who are linked to appropriate prevention, care, and services.”

This contract augments DLH’s work in the Public Health & Life Sciences market. The project involves collaboration with epidemiologists, medical officers, statisticians, computer scientists, data managers and analysts, and public health advisors throughout the US. DLH will provide public health data management services for qualitative and quantitative scientific and non-scientific data, including research, surveillance, program monitoring, evaluation, statistical analysis, and reporting support.

“DLH is pleased to build upon its long-standing relationships with CDC and DHP through this important work in disease prevention,” added Zach Parker, President and CEO of DLH. “This leverages several of the capabilities that we have developed over recent years, and broadens our footprint in our nation’s fight against the spread of infectious diseases.”

About DLH

DLH delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,200 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DLH Awarded Contract for CDC NCHHSTP DHP Data Management Services ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare research, services, and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it has been awarded a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders
CEMATRIX to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2021
Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Market Egress Transactions that Increase Corporate Liquidity by ...
First Solar Breaks Ground on new $680m, 3.3 GW Ohio Manufacturing Facility
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board