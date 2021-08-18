DLH Awarded Contract for CDC NCHHSTP DHP Data Management Services

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare research, services, and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (“CDC”) Division of HIV Prevention (“DHP”) Data Management Services through data management and analysis, health informatics, and research support. The contract includes a base period of one year, with four one-year options, for a total value of $35 million.



“We are thrilled to partner with DHP in support of their vision of a ‘future free of HIV,’” said Jeanine Christian, President of DLH’s Public Health & Scientific Research operating unit. “This contract extends DLH’s legacy in HIV research across the globe. We are proud to bring our research and data sciences capability to bear on the important work the CDC is doing to assess opportunities to reduce the number of new HIV infections occurring annually, increase the proportion of HIV-infected persons who know they are infected, and increase the number of HIV-infected persons who are linked to appropriate prevention, care, and services.”