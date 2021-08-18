Visium Technologies Announces Integration of TruContext(TM) with Datadog

Integration provides context-based visualization and analyticsFAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a provider of real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, and …

Integration provides context-based visualization and analytics FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a provider of real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, and predictive visualization technologies, announced today that it is a technology partner with Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) the data analytics platform that provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications. Visium's TruContext applications is integrated with Datadog's data visibility platform to provide context-based analysis and visualization, initially focused on cybersecurity threat intelligence. The TruContext modeling, analysis and visualization platform is a natural complement to the Datadog services, as both are data-centric applications focused on providing deep and understandable insights into aggregated data-sets. Visium's great value to the Datadog ecosystem is its focus on delivering cybersecurity-based context, using TruContext™, to rapidly make determinations and mitigate cyber incidents and threats. Now with this partnership, we will be able to bring Datadog's thousands of customers TruContext.