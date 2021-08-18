checkAd

Visium Technologies Announces Integration of TruContext(TM) with Datadog

Integration provides context-based visualization and analyticsFAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a provider of real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, and …

Integration provides context-based visualization and analytics

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a provider of real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, and predictive visualization technologies, announced today that it is a technology partner with Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) the data analytics platform that provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications. Visium's TruContext applications is integrated with Datadog's data visibility platform to provide context-based analysis and visualization, initially focused on cybersecurity threat intelligence.

The TruContext modeling, analysis and visualization platform is a natural complement to the Datadog services, as both are data-centric applications focused on providing deep and understandable insights into aggregated data-sets. Visium's great value to the Datadog ecosystem is its focus on delivering cybersecurity-based context, using TruContext™, to rapidly make determinations and mitigate cyber incidents and threats. Now with this partnership, we will be able to bring Datadog's thousands of customers TruContext.

For TruContext users, the integration allows them to leverage Datadog's single pane of glass view, without requiring them to store their raw data on multiple platforms. The benefits of TruContext analysis is integrated into Datadog's centralized interface, delivering further dependency understanding, enrichments, correlation, and impact analysis.

Mark Lucky, Visium's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to be working with a world-class and innovative company like Datadog and their over 16,000 customers worldwide -TruContext now delivers enhanced cyber analytics to the Datadog dashboard and enhances their security focused intelligence, compliance, and monitoring tools." Visium looks forward to a long relationship with Datadog as TruContext continues to develop and add content to its application.

About Datadog
Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

