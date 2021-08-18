checkAd

Presidio Property Trust Announces Acquisition of Houston Commercial Property

Autor: Accesswire
18.08.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / (NASDAQ:SQFT)(NASDAQ:SQFTP) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced the closing of a …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / (NASDAQ:SQFT)(NASDAQ:SQFTP) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced the closing of a commercial property in Houston, Texas in an all-cash acquisition.

"We are pleased to announce our acquisition of a newly-built franchised Kiddie Academy location in an affluent area of fast-growing Houston. Kiddie Academy is one of the leading childcare franchises in the country. This quality asset, which is driven by non-discretionary spending in a fast-growing city, fits well with our growth strategy," said Jack Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer and President of Presidio.

Gary Katz, Senior Vice President of Asset Management, added, "With a triple-net structure, steady annual rent increases, and credit enhancement over the 15-year lease, we expect to see a steady cash flow from this property. As the property was built this year, we also anticipate a relatively low level of capital expenditures while owning this property."

The property was sold by an affiliate of the Woodmont Company. Presidio was represented by Matt Burnett of Hanley Invest Group

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in office, industrial, and retail properties, and model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in Texas and Florida and its office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in North Dakota and in Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables Presidio to reduce its operating costs through economies of scale by servicing a number of properties with less staff, it makes Presidio susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. For more information on Presidio, please visit the Company's website at https://www.PresidioPT.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "should" and "could." Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Presidio Property Trust, Inc.
Lowell Hartkorn, Investor Relations
LHartkorn@presidiopt.com
Telephone: (760) 471-8536 x1244

SOURCE: Presidio Property Trust, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660158/Presidio-Property-Trust-Announces-Ac ...

Presidio Property Trust (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Presidio Property Trust Announces Acquisition of Houston Commercial Property SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / (NASDAQ:SQFT)(NASDAQ:SQFTP) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced the closing of a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. ...
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
TPII Purchases 25 Kubota Engines for Cold Weather eTower
Pennexx Builds a Powerhouse of Advisory Board Members Bringing over 100 Years of Executive ...
Yunhong International Confirms Funding to Extend Period of Time to Consummate Initial Business ...
PEDEVCO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operations Update
Thermic Science Files 2021 Second Quarter Financials Ending June 30, 2021, Continuing to Bring the ...
Pressure BioSciences to Expand on Recent Announcement of Over $1,000,000 in Orders Received by its ...
Monthly (July 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
heliosDX Announces Pursuit of TSX-V Listing and Roadmap Update
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Presidio Property Trust Announces Series D Preferred Stock Cash Dividend
Accesswire | Analysen
10.08.21Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
03.08.21Presidio Property Trust Announces Q2 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21Presidio Property Trust Announces Series D Preferred Stock Cash Dividend
Accesswire | Analysen