checkAd

Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Set to Launch Innovative Loyalty Rewards and Cryptocurrency Program Marketplace for Football Season

Autor: Accesswire
18.08.2021, 14:30  |  42   |   |   

Crypto Market Provides Playground for Sports BettorsLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, …

Crypto Market Provides Playground for Sports Bettors

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced the launch of its innovative loyalty rewards and cryptocurrency which will include a VegasWINNERS points system and crypto currency redemption marketplace.

Foto: Accesswire

Points shall be earned based upon interaction on the VegasWINNERS and Krush House websites, or other websites based upon predefined actions and rewards. Points can then be converted to Krush Coin, a tokenized currency using the blockchain network. All Krush Coin users will use a wallet assigned to them by the Krush Coin Exchange. The points system will allow VegasWINNERS to monitor the interaction with its websites and set a point value for each action.

The new crypto token called Krush Coin shall have the following rules:

  • 5 billion Coins will be minted
  • All coins will be held in a wallet controlled by the Market Place
  • The Market Place will create new wallets for each user
  • Within the wallet a user can convert their points to Krush Coin
  • Initially, gifts or transfers will be allowed between wallet holders within the Market Place
  • Users can choose to redeem their Krush Coin for cash valued vouchers and gift cards.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "We're excited to offer this first of its kind program. Our business is all about sports gaming analysis and advice and sports bettors are by nature high tech and also risk-takers. They're early adopters with new ways of conducting business like crypto and we anticipate this will give us an advantage with sports betting consumers and potential business partners in this fast-growing industry."

The global loyalty management market size is expected to grow from USD $7.6 billion in 2020 to USD $15.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during the forecast period. The growing need for enhancing customer experience and gaining competitive advantage is a key growth factor for the loyalty management market. Organizations know that loyal customers promote their brand to new customers by sharing their positive experience. Effective customer loyalty programs ensure customers are engaged and there is successful utilization of products and services. It increases customer retention, brand recall, and opportunities to carry out business with them. Hence, organizations with an efficient loyalty management strategy can record growth in revenue and profitability. For further information, please see https://www.reportlinker.com/p04604338/Loyalty-Management-Market-by-Ty ... .

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Set to Launch Innovative Loyalty Rewards and Cryptocurrency Program Marketplace for Football Season Crypto Market Provides Playground for Sports BettorsLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alfi’s Digital Advertising Tablet Rollout in Rideshare Vehicles Increases to 14 Major U.S. ...
Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
TPII Purchases 25 Kubota Engines for Cold Weather eTower
Pennexx Builds a Powerhouse of Advisory Board Members Bringing over 100 Years of Executive ...
Yunhong International Confirms Funding to Extend Period of Time to Consummate Initial Business ...
PEDEVCO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operations Update
Thermic Science Files 2021 Second Quarter Financials Ending June 30, 2021, Continuing to Bring the ...
Pressure BioSciences to Expand on Recent Announcement of Over $1,000,000 in Orders Received by its ...
Monthly (July 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
heliosDX Announces Pursuit of TSX-V Listing and Roadmap Update
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units