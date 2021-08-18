Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Set to Launch Innovative Loyalty Rewards and Cryptocurrency Program Marketplace for Football Season

Crypto Market Provides Playground for Sports BettorsLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced the launch of its innovative loyalty rewards and cryptocurrency which will include a VegasWINNERS points system and crypto currency redemption marketplace.

Points shall be earned based upon interaction on the VegasWINNERS and Krush House websites, or other websites based upon predefined actions and rewards. Points can then be converted to Krush Coin, a tokenized currency using the blockchain network. All Krush Coin users will use a wallet assigned to them by the Krush Coin Exchange. The points system will allow VegasWINNERS to monitor the interaction with its websites and set a point value for each action.

The new crypto token called Krush Coin shall have the following rules:

5 billion Coins will be minted

All coins will be held in a wallet controlled by the Market Place

The Market Place will create new wallets for each user

Within the wallet a user can convert their points to Krush Coin

Initially, gifts or transfers will be allowed between wallet holders within the Market Place

Users can choose to redeem their Krush Coin for cash valued vouchers and gift cards.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "We're excited to offer this first of its kind program. Our business is all about sports gaming analysis and advice and sports bettors are by nature high tech and also risk-takers. They're early adopters with new ways of conducting business like crypto and we anticipate this will give us an advantage with sports betting consumers and potential business partners in this fast-growing industry."

The global loyalty management market size is expected to grow from USD $7.6 billion in 2020 to USD $15.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during the forecast period. The growing need for enhancing customer experience and gaining competitive advantage is a key growth factor for the loyalty management market. Organizations know that loyal customers promote their brand to new customers by sharing their positive experience. Effective customer loyalty programs ensure customers are engaged and there is successful utilization of products and services. It increases customer retention, brand recall, and opportunities to carry out business with them. Hence, organizations with an efficient loyalty management strategy can record growth in revenue and profitability. For further information, please see https://www.reportlinker.com/p04604338/Loyalty-Management-Market-by-Ty ... .