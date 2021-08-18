Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

FLSmidth Vice Chairman of the Board Buys 5,000 Shares (PLX AI) – FLSmidth Vice Chairman of the Board, Tom Knutzen, has purchased 5,000 shares and now owns a total of 25,000 shares in the company.



