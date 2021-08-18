checkAd

Barrier Resins Market worth $16.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Barrier Resins Market by Type (PVDC, EVOH, PEN), Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Cosmetics, Agriculture, Industrial), and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Barrier Resins Market exhibits high growth potential and is projected to reach a market size of USD 16.6 billion by 2026 from USD 12.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.9 %. The market growth is being lead by the ease of use and customization of barrier resins products. APAC region is the largest market for barrier resins.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231202902

Browse in-depth TOC on "Barrier Resins Market"

189 – Tables
49 – Figures
231 – Pages 

Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/barrier-resin-market-231202902.html

"The largest segment in the market is PVDC"

PVDC has been a staple part of food packaging for a long time but in recent years alternatives for PVDC has been developed which are more sustainable and less harmful. PVDC disintegrates at a comparatively lower temperature which creates an issue in recycling. EU recently banned or restricted the use of PVDC in various regions. The latest G7 summit focused on reducing carbon footprint and sustainable practices, even with the concerns PVDC markets shows growth driven by high barrier properties and the reduced waste in supply chain. The increase in flexible food packaging increases the demand of PVDC resins.

Pharmaceutical & medical industry will emerge as the fastest-growing segment by 2026.

Advancement in manufacturing techniques and continuous development in the barrier resins have resulted in increasing demand of barrier resins in the pharmaceutical industry. This growth is expected to be the highest in the emerging economies such as Brazil, India, and China, as it is supported by increase in wealth and growing consciousness about improved healthcare facilities and healthier lifestyles. The COVID-19 outbreak increased the demand of single use and packaged medical products which resulted in increased demand of barrier resins as well.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barrier Resins Market worth $16.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Barrier Resins Market by Type (PVDC, EVOH, PEN), Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Cosmetics, Agriculture, Industrial), and Region …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Equus Energy Group Ramps Up Leadership In Renewable Energy And Environmental Products
Citrus Fiber Market to Grow by 1.7x through 2031 with Water Binder & Fat Replacer
ViewSonic Introduces ColorPro VP56 Series of Pantone Validated Monitors for Unmatched Color ...
Simulation Software Market Size to Reach USD 16280 Million by 2027 at CAGR 13.2% - Valuates Reports
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Global Fashion Retailer SHEIN Announces First-Ever SHEIN X 100K Challenge Series With Guest Judges: Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons And Laurel Pantin
Airbus, GRC, Avanti and Get SAT To Provide High-Speed, Secure Satcom-On-The-Move Connectivity
J.F. Lehman & Company Completes Sale of BEI Precision
Goodix Technology Releases Industry-Leading NB-IoT SoC Solution
Public Areas will become a major trend in big cities, Ofer Kerzner predicts
Titel
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR ...
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Dominica Grinding to Take Cocoa Industry to Internationally Competitive Level
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...