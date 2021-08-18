DGAP-News J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice
DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Novem Group S.A.: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures
|
The issuer of this notice is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.
18 August 2021
Novem Group SA
Stabilisation Notice
