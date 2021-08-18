J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice

The issuer of this notice is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

18 August 2021

Novem Group SA

Stabilisation Notice J.P. Morgan AG (contact: Stefan Weiner, tel.: +49 69 71240) hereby gives notice that, acting as the Stabilisation Manager, it undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below: Issuer: Novem Group S.A. Guarantor (if any): N.A. Aggregate nominal amount: 14,984,848 no-par value shares Description: No-par value shares

ISIN LU235631474 Offer price: EUR 16.50 Other offer terms: N.A. Stabilisation: Stabilising Manager(s): JP Morgan AG Existence, maximum size of over-allotment option: 1,954,545 no-par value shares Stabilisation market place: Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra




