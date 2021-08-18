checkAd

DGAP-News J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.08.2021, 14:30  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice

18.08.2021 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Novem Group S.A.: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures
The issuer of this notice is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.
18 August 2021
Novem Group SA
Stabilisation Notice
J.P. Morgan AG (contact: Stefan Weiner, tel.: +49 69 71240) hereby gives notice that, acting as the Stabilisation Manager, it undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below:
Issuer: Novem Group S.A.
Guarantor (if any): N.A.
Aggregate nominal amount: 14,984,848 no-par value shares
Description: No-par value shares
ISIN LU235631474
Offer price: EUR 16.50
Other offer terms: N.A. 
Stabilisation:
Stabilising Manager(s): JP Morgan AG
Existence, maximum size of over-allotment option: 1,954,545 no-par value shares
Stabilisation market place: Prime Standard, Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra
 
Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous J.P. Morgan AG: Stabilisation Notice 18.08.2021 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Novem Group S.A.: Notification on the implementation of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital erweitert sein Content-Angebot erheblich mit Aufnahme von Cloud ...
DGAP-News: Abivax receives approval for ABX464 phase 1 study in Japanese subjects for subsequent inclusion of ...
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Dividendenbekanntmachung D-Share
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest publishes Half Year Report 2021 - Strong organic revenue growth of 36% in ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy und Nel ASA schließen Entwicklungspartnerschaft für weltweit erstes integriertes ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA und Faurecia vereinbaren Zusammenschluss: Partnerschaft eröffnet ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement