The Baxter International Foundation and UNICEF USA Announce Partnership to Improve Water Security in Colombia

“Millions of people around the world lack access to safe and clean water—one of life’s most critical natural resources—which can be devastating for both individuals and their communities,” said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman and chief executive officer of Baxter. “In support of Baxter’s mission to save and sustain lives, we are proud to expand our investment in water initiatives through a partnership with UNICEF that will support the health of communities in need.”

The Baxter International Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), and UNICEF USA today announced a partnership to improve access to safe water in La Guajira, Colombia, one of the country’s most water-challenged regions. A $1.5 million grant from the Foundation is fueling the three-year initiative aimed at ensuring thousands of children, adolescents, families and communities benefit from basic water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services through a multifaceted strategy that focuses on rehabilitation, education and collaboration.

Safe water is crucial for good health, nutrition and well-being, proper sanitation and hygiene, and disease prevention. In fact, diseases caused by unsafe water and poor sanitation are among the world’s leading causes of death in children under five years old. Unfortunately, the latest data show that two billion people worldwide1 lack access to safe water at home, 818 million children lack soap and water at school2 and one-quarter of all health care facilities lack basic water services.3 In Colombia, according to Joint Monitoring Programme (UNICEF/WHO), 40 percent of rural areas have access to safely managed water4 and an estimated 20 percent of the rural population in La Guajira has access to improved water sources, according to the latest report from the Colombian government.

“Access to clean water and a safe environment is the right of every child and family,” said Michael J. Nyenhuis, President and CEO, UNICEF USA. “We need investment and innovation to help children thrive and UNICEF is grateful for the Baxter International Foundation’s support in helping to improve the lives of children and vulnerable communities in Colombia.”

The Baxter International Foundation and UNICEF project will help provide access to safe drinking water through rehabilitating water systems, installing solar panels, monitoring water quality, and distributing water filters and hygiene kits to families. The project will also help improve basic sanitation conditions to eliminate open defecation by developing strategies to improve key hygiene practices, including handwashing with soap and safe household water storage, and will support ongoing national and local government work to improve WASH in this region.