Campbell Soup Company to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results on Sept. 1, 2021

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) today announced that it will report its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results on Sept. 1, 2021.

Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Beekhuizen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to review these results. The company’s fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 earnings press release will be distributed prior to the call.

All interested parties are invited to listen to and view the webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET at investor.campbellsoupcompany.com/events-presentations/. Following the company's remarks, the conference call will include a question-and-answer session with the investment community. Participation by the press in the Q&A session is in listen-only mode. A copy of the presentation will be made available prior to the webcast.

Call-in details for the webcast are as follows:

Time/Date: Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 833-968-2192
Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 236-714-2136
Conference ID: 7056119

A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the company’s website within 24 hours of the event. A replay of the call will be available from approximately 11:00 a.m. ET on Sept. 1, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 15, 2021 at 800-585-8367 or +1 416-621-4642. The access code for the replay is 7056119.

About Campbell Soup Company

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell generated fiscal 2020 net sales of more than $8.6 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

