Credit Karma Expands Credit Karma Money to Small Business Employees through Intuit QuickBooks Integration

Consumers pay more than $30 billion in banking fees each year. Through this integration, Credit Karma and QuickBooks hope to keep more money in the pockets of hard working small business employees, giving them the option to deposit their paycheck into a Credit Karma Money Spend account 2 . Now, employees paid through QuickBooks Payroll can seamlessly sign up to have their paycheck automatically deposited into a Credit Karma Money account.

Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 100 million members in the U.S., today announced its integration of Credit Karma Money and Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) QuickBooks Online Payroll, the number one online payroll provider for small businesses 1 .

In fiscal year 2020, QuickBooks Payroll products processed payments for more than 15 million employees, accounting for more than $208 billion in payroll annually. This initial integration with QuickBooks Online Payroll will enable Credit Karma to rapidly scale Credit Karma Money, the company's biggest venture to date, while also giving employees paid through QuickBooks Payroll a better way to spend, save and manage their money.

“When we joined forces with Intuit, we knew there would be opportunities for our businesses to partner to build a more holistic financial ecosystem for members to manage all aspects of their finances all in one place and their paycheck is a major part of that,” said Ken Lin, Founder and CEO of Credit Karma. “This integration will enable us to reach small businesses and provide their employees, many of whom are living paycheck to paycheck, with a better overall checking and saving experience.”

Credit Karma Money is a money experience that offers free-to-open checking and savings accounts3 with no credit checks, no minimum balance to open and no hidden fees, along with access to a fee-free network of more than 55,000 ATMs nationwide for members with Spend accounts4. Customers who sign up for Credit Karma Money Spend will also have access to features like Instant Karma, which incentivizes good spending behavior by giving members a chance to win back their money when they spend cash they already have in their accounts.5

Employees can now opt to deposit their paycheck into Credit Karma Money through their employee portal, QuickBooks Workforce, which gives them on-demand access to their pay stubs, hours worked and W2s. In the coming months, Credit Karma Money will also integrate with QuickBooks Desktop Payroll, providing even more small business employees with the option to open a Credit Karma Money Spend or Save account and, for some, the potential to receive paychecks up to two days in advance of their designated payday.