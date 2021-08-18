checkAd

Liberated Syndication Announces Co-Branded Webinar Focused on Advertising Monetization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced the latest in its Libsyn Webinar Series for 2021 will feature Dave Hanley, CRO from AdvertiseCast with host Elsie Escobar Libsyn’s Community Manager. As a podcast monetization solution and recent Libsyn acquisition, AdvertiseCast continues to provide industry-leading podcast advertising services for creators and brands. This collaborative webinar will provide an opportunity for both Libsyn and AdvertiseCast to speak directly to creators about new service offerings from the Company and the tools available to them in the industry.

The upcoming webinar scheduled for Thursday, August 19th at 2:00 PM EST will offer insights on preparing for sponsorship opportunities, gathering podcast advertising intel, finding advertisers, and understanding ad types and rates. Register to join live or watch the replay at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/advertisecastwebinar.

“Our acquisition of AdvertiseCast earlier this year added significant monetization opportunities for our podcasters. We are committed to putting the needs of podcasters first and are proud to join forces on advertising monetization tools and education,” said Laurie Sims, President and COO of Libsyn. “We believe that helping podcasters succeed will facilitate growth for both brands. Pairing Elsie and Dave, who have the pulse of the industry, provides benefits that translate into a win across the board, for podcasters, advertisers and listeners.”

Webinars are all recorded and accessible for participants on the Crowdcast platform instantly after each webinar. A robust and engaging Q & A session at the end of each allows for participants to engage with the Libsyn team and experts directly for real time answers. These webinars are open to the public and not limited to Libsyn or AdvertiseCast customers.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting platform and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2020, Libsyn delivered over 6 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns AdvertiseCast, Auxbus, Glow, and Pair Networks. Brands powered by Libsyn are helping all creators podcast better by providing innovative tools for creation, hosting, growth and monetization.

Liberated Syndication is headquartered in Pittsburgh with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com; Auxbus at www.auxbus.com; AdvertiseCast at www.advertisecast.com; and Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the “Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

