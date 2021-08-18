Imperial Mining Mobilizes Exploration Crews to Commence Crater Lake Scandium-Rare-Earth Program

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG; OTCQB: IMPNF) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized its exploration team to execute the corporation’s summer plans at the Crater Lake scandium-rare-earth project in northeastern Quebec.



“We are now in the final stages of the surface evaluation of our Crater Lake property,” said Peter Cashin, Imperial’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to delivering the inaugural 43-101 resource estimation on our TG Zone later this month, we look forward to delivering on the results of the remainder of the targets present on the Crater Lake property. We clearly believe that much additional critical metal potential remains to be evaluated on our property as we have only drill-tested one-quarter of the favourable 14-km-long mineralized horizon. We also intend to assess a high-grade niobium-tantalum mineralized area identified in 2010, north and northwest of the scandium-bearing Crater Lake Complex.”