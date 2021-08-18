checkAd

Bryant M. Moore, Ph.D. and Eric J. Guerin Appointed to Natus Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced the appointments of Bryant M. Moore, Ph.D. and Eric J. Guerin to the Company's Board of Directors. With these appointments, the Natus Board will be expanded to eight members.

“We are pleased to welcome Bryant and Eric to the Natus Board and look forward to benefitting from their medical device experience and business counsel as we move beyond ‘One Natus’ to a more focused growth-oriented strategy,” said Joshua H. Levine, Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Moore has served as the Director of Strategic partnerships at the University of North Carolina's Office of Technology Commercialization since 2015. Prior to his current role, Dr. Moore served as the Global Head of Refractive R&D at Abbott Laboratories and he served in multiple leadership roles in research and development at Medtronic. Dr. Moore brings decades of significant leadership experience in technology assessment, research, new product development, and platform technology management that will support Natus’ efforts in innovation and portfolio management.

“I am excited to join the Natus Board and help the Company achieve long term growth through a robust innovation pipeline complemented by external acquisition,” said Dr. Moore.

Mr. Guerin serves as Chief Financial Officer of CDK Global, Inc., the largest provider of automotive dealership solutions including retailing, CRM, financing, parts and service, IT infrastructure and dealership operations. Prior to this current role, Mr. Guerin served in financial leadership and business development roles at Corning Incorporated, Flowserve Corporation, Alcon and Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Guerin brings significant financial and business experience with large, complex medical device organizations as well as experience in innovative service and subscription business models to the Board.

“Natus’ neurodiagnostic portfolio is a market leader, and I am looking forward to joining the Board to help the Company build on its core platforms to offer comprehensive solutions to healthcare customers,” said Mr. Guerin.

“Bryant and Eric are joining Natus at an exciting time and will be invaluable resources to the Company as we strengthen internal product development and other growth-oriented business processes,” said Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Natus Medical Incorporated
B. Drew Davies
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(925) 223-6700
InvestorRelations@Natus.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bryant M. Moore, Ph.D. and Eric J. Guerin Appointed to Natus Board of Directors PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders
CEMATRIX to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2021
Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Market Egress Transactions that Increase Corporate Liquidity by ...
First Solar Breaks Ground on new $680m, 3.3 GW Ohio Manufacturing Facility
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board