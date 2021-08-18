checkAd

Beroni Initiates Manufacture of its Novel, Potential Anti-Cancer Drug PENAO

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni”), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise, announced that PENAO Pty Ltd, its majority-owned, Sydney-based anti-cancer drug development company, has signed a drug manufacture contract with Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, India, a subsidiary of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY; BSE: 500124).

This next-generation adenine nucleotide translocase (ANT) inhibitor, PENAO, was shown to be safe and well-tolerated in a phase I clinical trial conducted in Australia where encouraging efficacy data was observed. In a second clinical trial to commence H1 2022, PENAO is planned to be administered as twice-weekly injections to patients with advanced solid tumors. It is going to be a dose-finding study that also investigates anti-tumor effects using morphological assessments including radiological responses, molecular imaging surrogates, and anti-proliferative effects.

PENAO enjoys the support of a multi-national, high-quality management team including the drug’s co-creator Professor Phil Hogg, and minority shareholder the University of New South Wales, Sydney.

“I am pleased that we are making significant progress in the development of the anti-cancer drug PENAO. PENAO is a novel therapy targeting tumor cell mitochondria and could potentially have application in a wide range of cancers, including colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, etc.,” said Jacky Zhang, CEO of Beroni Group. “It is a potential treatment for cancers that are unresponsive to standard treatment, or for which no standard treatment exists.”

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an Australia-based biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of FDA/CE approved virus diagnostic kits, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, within the meaning of applicable United States and Australian securities laws with respectto the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance onthe forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identifiedby the use of terminology such as “anticipate”, “will”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “potential” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on Company management’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, aswell as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that such statements, or its underlying risks, uncertainties and assumptions will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include, without limitation, risks related to laws, rules and regulation applicable to the Company as well as the industry in which it operates (including in respect of taxes and other levies), economic or market conditions on both a national and global level, currency fluctuations, risks inherent to other entities at a similar stage of development and industry in which the Company currently is, competition from the Company’s competitors, unsatisfactory development or marketingof the Company and/or its products or services, regulatory action or litigation (including product liability claims), and failure to enter into agreements or arrangements with otherparties on fair or reasonable terms. Forward- looking information is made only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact our IR consultants at:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC
Tel: +1(646)-801-2803
Email: BNIGF@dgipl.com

 





