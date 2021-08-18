Unrivaled Expands Offering Through Exclusive Distribution Agreement with G-Eazy’s FlowerShop* Lifestyle and Wellness Brand

Founded by Isaac Muwaswes, Gabriel Garcia, and G-Eazy, FlowerShop* complements Unrivaled’s existing distribution lineup of Korova, Sticks, Habit Labs, Cabana, and Serra products by offering a uniquely packaged lifestyle brand with an extensive marketing presence in California. The product lineup includes the FlowerShop* BUDVASE line of branded flower products and the BOUQUETPACK line of glass-tipped infused pre-rolls. FlowerShop* expects to expand into more categories in 2021, including JUICEDROPS edibles and concentrates.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company") announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Feel Better LLC (Feel Better) and their licensing and production partner Halo Collective Inc (Halo). As part of the agreement, Unrivaled will be the exclusive distributor of Feel Better’s FlowerShop* branded products, a cannabis lifestyle and wellness brand, in more than 400 retail stores across California.

Unrivaled President Oren Schauble stated, “We’re excited to welcome the FlowerShop* team to Unrivaled distribution and offer this exciting brand to the dispensary partners we serve throughout California. The FlowerShop* team’s commitment to unique experiences, both in their cannabis products and accessories and their understanding of the modern cannabis customer, aligns well with the product portfolio we’re building in California.”

FlowerShop* Co-Founder Isaac Muwaswes stated, "Unrivaled is a pioneer in the space. Their vision and leadership in the California market, from both a consumer and B2B side, has allowed them to set the standard for operational excellence and growth. There was immediate alignment with our leadership teams and company missions − culminating in a shared obsession around customer experience and product quality. We couldn't be more excited to have Unrivaled as a key partner to grow the FlowerShop* brand and help the world Feel Better."

FlowerShop* will be available from select launch partners starting August 11th.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates three dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands, and a cultivation facility, and has two additional cultivation facilities and a dispensary under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network and company-owned brands. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Unrivaled Brands operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.