Codiak BioSciences Appoints Lini Pandite, MBChB, MBA to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, announced today it has appointed Lini Pandite, MBChB, MBA to its board of directors. As a board-certified oncologist and current Chief Medical Officer at Shattuck Labs, Dr. Pandite brings extensive expertise in oncology drug development and clinical application, diversifying the breadth of expertise represented on the board.



“Lini’s experience will be highly relevant and complementary on our board, as she has led development of numerous novel oncology medicines over the course of her industry career and treated patients for more than a decade,” said Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Codiak BioSciences. “We have assembled a highly collaborative board, with a well-diversified configuration of expertise that is commensurate with our trajectory as we work to advance our current clinical programs, usher additional candidates into the clinic and demonstrate the broad therapeutic potential of engineered exosomes as revolutionary biologic medicines.”

During her tenure at Shattuck Labs, Dr. Pandite has guided the advancement of two therapeutic candidates into the clinic in less than three years. She has also contributed to the development and implementation of the overall corporate, financing, and business development strategies, including a successful IPO. Prior to joining Shattuck Labs, Dr. Pandite served as Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development at Adaptimmune. She also spent several years with GlaxoSmithKline culminating in her tenure as Vice President, Head Unit Physician for Oncology R&D. Her broad oncology drug development expertise spans early-to-late phase development from pre-IND through marketing authorization and commercialization. In addition, Dr. Pandite practiced medicine in both the United Kingdom and the United States and is board certified in hematology and oncology. She was an attending physician at Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center/Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, and held academic appointments at Harvard University and the University of Miami. Dr. Pandite received an MBChB from The University of Liverpool, England, and an MBA from Duke University.