Sonasoft and Information Visibility Technology (IVT) Sign Multiyear Partnership to Transform Healthcare

San Jose, CA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT) has executed a strategic partnership with Information Visibility Technology (IVT), a pioneer in healthcare information technologies. IVT will be leveraging Sonasoft’s AI engine, SAIBRE, to uncover key business insights and intelligence. “This is a great fit for our new SAIBRE AI engine,” says Mike Khanna, Sonasoft’s CEO. “IVT’s expert domain knowledge combined with SAIBRE brings a new approach, allowing us to rapidly prototype and deploy cost saving solutions to the healthcare space.”

IVT and Sonasoft will initially collaborate on deploying two AI bots to reduce the inflexibility often found in healthcare solutions. These include an inventory management bot for supply and demand forecasting and a dynamic pricing bot to move away from contract pricing, which dominates today’s healthcare industry. 

“Our partnership with Sonasoft creates an ideal approach to solving supply chain and distribution issues that are endemic in the industry and exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic,” says Chris Shaw, co-founder at IVT. “Combining our knowledge and experience in healthcare and data analytics will provide deep visibility which will lead to significant cost reductions for our customers in a highly competitive marketplace.”

