evTS Rounds Out Advisory Board with Addition of Three New Members

"The additions of Harvey, Kent and Mike bring significant automotive and operating experience to our Advisory Board," said evTS Founder and CEO David Solomont. "Harvey is a seasoned financial executive with significant capital markets and technology expertise. Kent brings additional expertise in future cities and autonomous vehicles that will support our product growth, and Mike brings a wealth of knowledge about materials science, battery technologies and manufacturing. We look forward to their contributions reinforcing those of our existing advisors Scott Miller and Corey Clothier, as we execute on our strategy to drive long-term growth and expand the products and services under the evTS and FireFly brands."

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") , an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, today announced that Harvey C. Jones, Kent Larson and Dr. Mike Zimmerman have been added to the Company's Advisory Board.

New Advisory Board member, Harvey C. Jones, added, "On behalf of the evTS Advisory Board, we are privileged to lend our experience to such an innovative company poised for lift-off, and in assisting the evTS executive team in their strategic decision-making process."

Harvey Jones

Harvey C. Jones has been the managing partner of Square Wave Ventures, a private investment firm, since 2004. Mr. Jones has been an entrepreneur, high technology executive and active venture investor for over 30 years. He co-founded Daisy Systems Corp., a computer-aided engineering company, serving as its President and Chief Executive Officer. He then led Synopsys. Inc., a major electronic design automation company, as its Chief Executive Officer and then as Executive Chairman. In 1997, Mr. Jones co-founded Tensilica Inc., a privately held technology IP company that developed and licensed high performance embedded processing cores. Mr. Jones presently serves on the board of directors of Nvidia Corporation and has done so since 1993.

Kent Larson

Kent Larson directs the City Science (formerly Changing Places) group at the MIT Media Lab. His research focuses on developing urban interventions that enable more entrepreneurial, livable, high-performance districts in cities. To that end, his projects include advanced simulation and augmented reality for urban design, transformable micro-housing for millennials, mobility-on-demand systems that create alternatives to private automobiles and Urban Living Lab deployments in Hamburg, Andorra, Taipei and Boston. Mr. Larson and researchers from his group received the "10-Year Impact Award" from UbiComp 2014. This is a "test of time" award for work that, with the benefit of hindsight, has had the greatest impact over the previous decade. Mr. Larson practiced architecture for 15 years in New York City, with design work published in Architectural Record, Progressive Architecture, Global Architecture, The New York Times, A+U and Architectural Digest.