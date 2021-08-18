Alfi and Grove to Launch Digital Out of Home Campaign Across 12 Major Markets

Alfi onboards major brand for its DOOH platform that could be worth millionsUtilizing Alfi's digital advertising platform, Grove can reach targeted audiences in Uber and Lyft ridesharesMIAMI BEACH, FL and HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 …

The campaign will come to life on the Alfi digital tablets installed in Uber and Lyft rideshares servicing 12 major markets. It is the first time Grove has activated a DOOH campaign through advertising inventory bought through Alfi. Alfi's platform is expected to provide Grove with better targeting, decision making and campaign flexibility, while enabling them to pause, adjust, restart and optimize campaigns mid-flight, which enables efficiencies in media spend and optimized ROI.

MIAMI BEACH, FL and HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Alfi , Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, and Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) ("Grove" or the "Company"), redefining the way hemp is bought, produced, and sold, today announced they have partnered to launch a campaign aimed at building consumer awareness of Grove's Cannabidiol ("CBD") products for the botanical, beauty care, pet care and functional food sector.

Allan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Grove, stated, "We hope this turns into a multi-million-dollar partnership with Alfi. Grove, like all companies in the space, remain restricted to mainstream advertising availability, focusing on technology solutions, and leveraging Alfi's unique ad platform should further growth across all of our brands. This launch of our first DOOH ad campaign sets the foundation for future investments in ad tech, which will be paramount for an industry that still has conventional advertising restrictions."

Analysts predict that out-of-home will be among the fastest-growing channels in 2021 and that programmatic DOOH will grow by nearly 100 percent. Additionally, according to eMarketer, 42 percent of all U.S. outdoor ad spending will come from DOOH by 2023.

"Alfi's DOOH platform provides brands immense flexibility and efficiency to deliver their targeted messages to audiences to help drive revenue as quickly as possible," said Paul Pereira, CEO of Alfi. "This partnership is clear evidence of our commitment to helping brands, who are becoming more data-driven, make smarter decisions and demonstrate the link between their media investment and real-world outcomes. As a medium, DOOH is the most effective way to reach mass audiences and engage consumers throughout their real-world journeys with high frequency and at low cost. This channel marks a real leap forward for brands and we look forward to helping our clients reap the benefits in ways that haven't been possible before."