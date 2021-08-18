checkAd

Clean Vision Announces Shareholder Ambassador Program

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean-tech and green energy businesses, today announced a Shareholder Ambassador Program.

The CLNV Shareholder Ambassador program is designed to reward our long-standing shareholders with special benefits, events, and rewards to show our appreciation and maintain better investor relations.

Shareholder Ambassador Program benefits include:

  • VIP Access to e-meet company officers.
  • Special recognition on social media and website.
  • Upcoming “Meet and Greet” Annual Events exclusive to the Ambassadors.

For a limited time, as a bonus for shareholders who sign up for the program, the company is offering the first 100 shareholders entry into our contest to win a $1,000 Amazon Gift Certificate. The first 100 shareholders who sign up for the ambassador program will be automatically entered to win the $1,000 gift certificate. The winner will be announced 30 days after the 100th member is added.

The rules to win the $1,000 Gift Certificate are simple:

  • You must be a shareholder of the company.
  • Sign up for the Ambassador Program.
  • Be present on the FB group for the announcement.

(Link to Private FB Group will be sent to you after sign-up)

Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our growth and expansion through our subsidiary, Clean-Seas, has been quite exciting, and we want to share the momentum with our long-standing and loyal shareholders. With this new contest, we hope to quickly build a large base of loyal shareholders who share our vision for a cleaner planet."

Click here to join as a CLNV Shareholder Ambassador and enter to win $1,000 (Amazon Gift Certificate).

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers “best in class” pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit clean-seas.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact
Clean Vision Corporation
Dan Bates
CEO
d.bates@cleanvisioncorp.com

Investors
Frank Benedetto
+1-619-915-9422
Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation



Disclaimer

