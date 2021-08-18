checkAd

Charah Solutions, Inc. Announces Public Offering of 8.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and "B" Rating from Egan-Jones

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) ("Charah Solutions" or the "Company") announced today that it plans to offer $130 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.50% senior notes due 2026 (the "Notes") …

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) ("Charah Solutions" or the "Company") announced today that it plans to offer $130 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.50% senior notes due 2026 (the "Notes") in a registered underwritten public offering (the "Offering"). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, along with cash from the sale of equity to B. Riley Securities, Inc., to fully repay and terminate the Company's credit facility, dated September 21, 2018, by and among the Company, the lenders party thereto from time to time and Bank of America, N.A., as administrative agent, with any remaining proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions and investments, repaying indebtedness, making capital expenditures and funding working capital. The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25.00 and integral multiples of $25.00 in excess thereof.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has applied to list the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "CHRB." If approved for listing, trading on the NYSE is expected to commence within 30 days after the Notes are first issued. The Company and this issuance of Notes received a rating of B from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. will act as joint book-running managers for the Offering. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is acting as lead manager for this offering. Aegis Capital Corp., B.C. Ziegler & Company, Colliers Securities LLC, Huntington Securities, Inc. and Newbridge Securities Corporation will act as co-managers for the Offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Notes may only be offered and sold under the Company's registration statement on Form S-1, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") but has not yet become effective. The Notes may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. A copy of the registration statement is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained from the offices of B. Riley Securities, Inc. at 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1400, Arlington, VA 22209, by calling (703) 312‐9580 or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

