Charah Solutions, Inc. Announces Public Offering of 8.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and "B" Rating from Egan-Jones

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) ("Charah Solutions" or the "Company") announced today that it plans to offer $130 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.50% senior notes due 2026 (the "Notes") in a registered underwritten public offering (the "Offering"). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, along with cash from the sale of equity to B. Riley Securities, Inc., to fully repay and terminate the Company's credit facility, dated September 21, 2018, by and among the Company, the lenders party thereto from time to time and Bank of America, N.A., as administrative agent, with any remaining proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions and investments, repaying indebtedness, making capital expenditures and funding working capital. The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25.00 and integral multiples of $25.00 in excess thereof. In connection with the Offering, the Company has applied to list the Notes on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "CHRB." If approved for listing, trading on the NYSE is expected to commence within 30 days after the Notes are first issued. The Company and this issuance of Notes received a rating of B from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency.