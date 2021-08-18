ALLETE, Inc and Triniti Consulting Successfully Deploy Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter

Triniti Consulting is pleased to announce the successful April 2021 implementation of Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter (C2M) at ALLETE Inc, whose regulated utilities, Minnesota Power (MP) and Superior Water, Light and Power (SWL&P), provide electricity, gas, and water to 160,000 customers in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The project included upgrading ALLETE’s Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing (CC&B) and implementing the Customer to Meter solution. Triniti Consulting is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

In order to move to the new solution, the team implemented the functional pivots to move functionality out of the Customer Care and Billing module and to the other modules of the Customer to Meter solution. In addition to following the Oracle Utilities design patterns for the solution, these pivots were important to provide ALLETE with the enhanced functionality of the other modules – such as field work orchestration and more robust usage calculations. As part of making these functional pivots and implementing the new modules, the implementation was designed to account for the unique regulatory and business needs of both MP and SWL&P.