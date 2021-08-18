CGrowth Capital Provides Business Update and Strategic Planning

The Company continues to stay focused on expansion plans of its Washington state cannabis facility, securing necessary growth funding, and making progress on its’ NutriLife CBD business launch. Towards that end, the Company included in its business development plans the inclusion of strategic partners and the production of Delta-8 products. Delta-8 is a naturally occurring cannabinoid and derived from hemp, but unlike Delta-9 (THC), it is legalized in the 2018 Farm Bill and it is not prohibited under federal law.

In addition to pressing forward on cannabis and hemp initiatives, the Company, as part of a strategy to streamline, will be working to divest certain balance sheet neutral assets that have limited our ability to complete audits and position ourselves for uplisting to a fully reporting company. With that in mind, certain non-performing foreign and domestic assets will be divested to reduce our overall debt load and exposure to market fluctuation. The moves will pave the way for efficient auditing and reporting. Further details will be provided as final decisions and arrangements have been made.

About CGrowth Capital, Inc.:

CGrowth Capital, Inc. The Company continues to serve as an alternative asset management company for businesses and assets focused on all aspects of mining, minerals, exploration, commercial real estate, and emerging markets. The processing of metal ore mining and oil and gas production are multi-billion-dollar market opportunities which is capitalized on through processing, sales, contracting and licensing of assets. CGrowth Capital’s services and solutions are designed to assist landowners with monetizing undervalued assets by bringing commodities such as gold, silver, and oil and gas to market. CGrowth Capital will focus on acquiring land assets, while also providing partners and affiliates with management services, capital, contract management and logistical services necessary for the successful execution of operations. Through wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company has begun to strategically leverage real estate assets for maximum value within newly developing industries currently underway in Washington State and across the United States, including that in the cannabis and hemp markets.

