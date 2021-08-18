checkAd

Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

Autor: Accesswire
18.08.2021   

Presentation Times Released for 50 Presenting CompaniesWednesday and Thursday, August 18-19, 2021NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day summer Microcap …

Presentation Times Released for 50 Presenting Companies
Wednesday and Thursday, August 18-19, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day summer Microcap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, August 18 - 19, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Group Presentation Schedule

Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 (Day 1)

*All Times EDT

8:30-9:00

BlueCity (BLCT)

Mistras Group (MG)

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO)

9:15-9:45

BK Technologies (BKTI)

Solar Alliance Energy (SOLR)

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN)

10:00-10:30

Minim, Inc. (MINM)

Alico, Inc. (ALCO)

Hammond Power Solutions (HPS.A)

10:45-11:15

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

Flow Beverage Corp. (FLOW)

****

11:30-12:00

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT)

NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF)

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)

12:15-12:45

****

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV)

Assure Neuromonitoring (ARHH)

1:00-1:30

Bassett Furniture (BSET)

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)

Mednow Inc. (MNOW)

1:45-2:15

Auddia Inc. (AUUD)

Vox Royalty (VOX-CA)

Item 9 Labs (INLB)

2:30-3:00

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)

Aqua Metals (AQMS)

GameOn Entertainment Technologies (GET.CN)

3:15-3:45

Verb Technology Company (VERB)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS)

****

4:00-4:30

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (LOCL)

American Battery Technology (ABML)

Banxa Holdings Inc. (BNXA)

1x1s Only - No Presentation

Quanex Building Products (NX)

Thursday, August 19th, 2021 (Day 2)

*All Times EDT

8:30-9:00

****

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX)

Staffing 360 Soutions (STAF)

9:15-9:45

Amesite Inc. (AMST)

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (KNRLF)

ShiftPixy (PIXY)

10:00-10:30

Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

Ideal Power (IPWR)

10:45-11:15

IDW Media Holdings (IDW)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

11:30-12:00

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT)

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT)

Sterling Construction Company (STRL)

12:15-12:45

Victory Square Technologies (VSQTF)

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)

RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK)

1:00-1:30

Betterware de Mexico (BWMX)

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC)

OmniQ Corp. (OMQS)

1x1s Only - No Presentation

Quanex Building Products (NX)

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million - $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences www.sidoticonference.com and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

Contact:

Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660273/Sidoti-Microcap-Virtual-Conference

