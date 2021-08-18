checkAd

Prudential makes $200M commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion through private equity investments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021, 14:45  |  24   |   |   

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) has made a $200 million commitment through the Prudential DEI Portfolio to private equity investments constructed with a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) lens. Investments will focus on limited partner stakes with substantial ownership and/or management by women and minorities, particularly those raising capital for first or second funds.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005158/en/

Cherrise Cederqvist (Photo: Business Wire)

Cherrise Cederqvist (Photo: Business Wire)

Within private equity, structural barriers exist that prevent women-led and diverse teams from raising sufficient capital in support of their first funds. As such, only 1.3% of the investment industry’s $69 trillion in assets under management is managed by women or people of color.1 This is despite the fact that, according to the International Finance Corporation, gender-diverse fund management teams deliver an incremental 10%-20% in returns compared to non-gender-diverse teams.2

“Our goal in managing the DEI Portfolio is to provide equity of opportunity for segments that often face challenges in the fundraising process, while also maintaining the rigorous investment standards we’re known for,” said Cherrise Cederqvist, vice president at PGIM Investments, leading the DEI Portfolio program. “Ultimately, we expect the investments made through the DEI Portfolio to result in greater representation and increased assets under management for women and minority-owned investment firms over time.”

The DEI Portfolio Investment Steering Committee, led by a diverse group of executives across Prudential and its global asset management business, PGIM Inc., will govern future investments and evaluate funds based on specific factors including diversity of fund management ownership, diversity of the portfolio management team and impact of the investment strategy on diverse populations.

Providing capital to early-stage managers complements Prudential’s existing investments in later-stage alternative asset firms owned and operated by women and minorities. The company currently oversees nearly $1.2 billion in AUM invested in well-established private equity funds, hedge funds and real estate funds whose management teams have a substantial or majority ownership by an ethnic minority or woman.

Seite 1 von 2
Prudential Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prudential makes $200M commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion through private equity investments Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) has made a $200 million commitment through the Prudential DEI Portfolio to private equity investments constructed with a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) lens. Investments will focus on limited partner …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
MedMen Announces Backstopped US$100M Equity Investment Led by Serruya Private Equity to Fund ...
NanoVibronix Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Held Today
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Behalf of ...
Brian Krolicki Appointed Chairman of Faraday Future’s Board of Directors
NextGen Healthcare Announces Two New Directors to Join the Board and the Retirement of Director ...
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports $36.1 Million in Operating Income for the First Six Months ...
Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Receive Two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding ...
ATIP ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Class ...
Camping World Starts Rollout of “Home on Wheels Improvement”
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21Prudential’s partnership with USA Climbing brings the Rock to new generations and heights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Prudential Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Prudential Private Capital invests $60M in Rougaroux Power Holdings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Prudential Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Prudential Financial Introduces Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Prudential Financial Announces Full Redemption of 3.500% Medium-Term Notes, Series D, Due 2024 and $210 Million Partial Redemption of 3.878% Medium-Term Notes, Series E, Due 2028
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Prudential Financial, Inc. to Participate in UBS 2021 Financial Services Conference; Live Audio Webcast Available
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Prudential’s iconic Rock is back: new campaign symbolizes strength and resilience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Prudential Retirement Insurance and Annuity Company Under Review With Positive Implications
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Empower Retirement to Acquire Full-Service Retirement Business of Prudential Financial, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten