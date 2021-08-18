checkAd

FOREWARN Partners with Northwest Arkansas Board of REALTORS

The largest local REALTOR Association in the state of Arkansas makes FOREWARN services available for its 3,200+ REALTOR members to promote proactive agent safety

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that the Northwest Arkansas Board of REALTORS (“NABOR”) has contracted to make FOREWARN services available for the 3,200+ REALTOR members it serves throughout Bella Vista, Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, Springdale, and the surrounding Northwest Arkansas region to promote proactive real estate agent safety.

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

The FOREWARN services purchased by NABOR are available to the 3,200+ real estate agent membership at no additional cost to individual agents.

“We are so pleased to be providing FOREWARN for our members,” said Rhonda Sims, CEO of Northwest Arkansas Board of REALTORS. “With member safety being a top priority, we felt it was important to equip our members with this powerful tool that will help them quickly and unobtrusively verify prospect identity and associated information. FOREWARN will help our members be proactive about their safety by identifying risks ahead, well before finding themselves in a potentially dangerous situation.”

On August 10, 2021, existing NABOR members received specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription.

All other real estate agencies and agents can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN
At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips.

RELATED LINKS: www.forewarn.com

About red violet
At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether FOREWARN will quickly and unobtrusively verify prospect identity and associated information and whether FOREWARN will help NABOR members be proactive about their safety by identifying risks ahead, well before finding themselves in a potentially dangerous situation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in red violet’s SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Camilo Ramirez
Red Violet, Inc.
561-757-4500
ir@redviolet.com





