Plant Veda partners with Fresh Prep in BC Homegrown Summer Campaign

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Fresh Prep in the BC Homegrown Summer Campaign. 

Plant Veda’s lassi product line is being featured on Fresh Prep’s Homegrown Landing Page, a series of Facebook and Instagram posts, and through Virgin Radio 94.5FM from July 19th to August 31, 2021. In addition, during the week of August 23, 2021, Fresh Prep will be giving away a “Fresh Prep BC Prize pack” on their Instagram channel which will include a Plant Veda product.

“We are ecstatic to be partnering with Plant Veda - they share the same values and passion for healthy food as Fresh Prep, along with being a local company that creates delicious plant-based products,” said Becky Brauer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Fresh Prep.

Mayur Sajnani, Chief Revenue Officer of Plant Veda, added, “Please join us in celebrating BC homegrown brands by visiting Homegrown Landing Page and be sure to include coupon code: FRESH21 to receive a discount. We are looking forward to our continued partnership with Fresh Prep for the years to come.”

Marketing and Investor Relations Renewal

The Company also announces it has renewed its agreement with Clarkham Capital to provide investor relations and digital marketing services. The renewed term shall last three months, commencing September 15, 2021. As consideration for the services the Company has made payments totalling €300,000.

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health by promoting plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

To learn more about Plant Veda, visit www.plantveda.com.

Investor Relations:
Email: Investors@PlantVeda.com
Number: 778-383-6737

Media Contact:
Email: Media@PlantVeda.com

Facebook  Twitter  Instagram  YouTube

Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange and the provincial securities commissions in which it is a reporting issuer.





