PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Process Analyzer Market by Analysis Type (Online Analysis, Inline Analysis, and Atline Analysis), Analyzing Material State (Liquid and Gas), and End-user Industry (Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global process analyzer industry generated $7.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $12.19 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Surge in demand for wastewater treatment, Increase in usage of process analyzers in drug safety and adoption of automation drive the growth of the global process analyzer market.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in demand for wastewater treatment, increase in usage in drug safety, and adoption of automation drive the growth of the global process analyzer market. However, lack of skilled labor and high cost of infrastructure hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for process analyzers in emerging countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to strict lockdowns, which have forced almost all sectors to shut down their operations. This has hampered manufacturing activities and reduced the demand for process analyzers.

The demand for process analyzers from various end-use industries has declined drastically during the initial stage of the pandemic.

However, the market rapidly recovered after the manufacturing facilities were back with full production and operation capacity.

The Liquid segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on analyzing material state, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global process analyzers market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in application of process analyzers in chemical industries. However, the gas segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in manufacturing of gas for industrial usage.