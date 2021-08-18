checkAd

AXIS Insurance Expands E&S Property Team With Senior Hires

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced three appointments within its U.S. Excess and Surplus Property team, effective immediately. Michael Worman and David Malcom join AXIS as Senior Vice Presidents, and Lisa Finch joins as Vice President. Their responsibilities will include developing new business opportunities, deepening relationships with new and existing distribution partners, and executing underwriting strategy.

“Michael, David and Lisa have extensive expertise and knowledge in the E&S Property market. Their combined experience, along with their ability to cultivate strong broker relationships, will enable us to further expand the business within their local areas,” said Michael Carr, Head of E&S Property for AXIS Insurance.

About Michael Worman

In his new role as Regional Manager of the West Coast, Mr. Worman will be responsible for bringing in new business, strengthening existing relationships and driving business growth in the region. Mr. Worman brings 12 years’ industry experience and joins AXIS from ACE/Chubb Westchester Property, where he was a Senior Vice President. He was previously at Berkshire Hathaway, having started his industry career at Travelers Insurance.

About David Malcom

Mr. Malcom will act as a Regional Manager in Alpharetta, and will continue to strengthen the Company’s current relationships while simultaneously developing new ones. He joins AXIS from Ethos, where he was a Senior Vice President for Property. With 18 years’ insurance experience, Mr. Malcom has held underwriting positions at Ironshore Insurance and Max Specialty.

Lisa Finch

Ms. Finch brings more than 40 years’ experience to her new role as Vice President in Alpharetta, and she will focus on further expanding the regional book of business. She was previously Vice President at Ethos. Prior to that, she held the same role at Liberty International and Swiss Re.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.4 billion at June 30, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Wertpapier


