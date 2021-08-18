checkAd

AMN Healthcare COO Kelly Rakowski Honored with National Diversity Council Inclusive Leadership Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.08.2021   

Kelly Rakowski, Group President and Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Talent Solutions, at AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), has received the 2021 Inclusive Leadership Award from the National Diversity Council.

“I’m very grateful for this honor and proud to be a team member of AMN Healthcare, where a shared vision of diversity, equality, and inclusion at all levels of the company is the foundation of our service,” Rakowski stated. “Now is a crucial time when our responses to unprecedented events can become opportunities to build a more just and inclusive industry and community.”

The Inclusive Leadership Award honors executives and innovative leaders in all industries for their passion to build effective systems by demonstrating “fairness, empathy, and integrity through inclusive leadership practices that embrace the differences of team members while boosting innovation and impacting bottom-line success.” The National Diversity Council is a non-profit organization that brings together the private, public, and non-profit sectors to advance diversity and inclusion by transforming workplaces and communities into inclusive environments.

Rakowski serves as an advocate for diversity in leadership and the healthcare talent pool. She has been recognized as an industry spokesperson for developing innovative solutions to many of the challenges that hospitals, clinics, and other providers face in today’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

AMN Healthcare is a leader in the commitment to and pursuit of diversity, equality, and inclusion in the healthcare industry and in the communities where we work and live. The company’s action strategy and programs have resulted in a team that is 65% women, with an executive team that includes women as CEO, Chief Legal Officer, Group President & COO of Strategic Talent Solutions, and divisional and brand presidents; a Board of Directors that is 63% women, and a team that is 33% people of color. AMN is continuously working to improve diversity, equality, and inclusion at all levels of the company and industry while seeking social justice in the community and society.

More information about DE&I at AMN can be found in the 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report and on the AMN DE&I webpage.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

