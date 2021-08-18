checkAd

Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Virtual Investor Conference – September 9, 2021

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced today that Chief Financial Officer John Sznewajs will present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, September 9, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Masco Corporation’s presentation will be webcast live under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.masco.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available via Masco’s website through September 23, 2021.

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr paint; Delta and Hansgrohe faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

