US Special Operations Command Awards L3Harris Technologies $96 Million Contract for WESCAM MX-Series Sensors and Support

The U.S. Special Operations Command has awarded L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) a 5-year, $96 million IDIQ contract to procure WESCAM MX-electro-optical, infrared and laser designator sensor suites and services.

L3Harris’ WESCAM MX-10D and WESCAM MX-15D sensor systems will provide multi-spectral imaging and designation capabilities for various aircraft within the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command inventory.

“We’re honored that the U.S. Army has selected our next-generation electro-optics and infrared sensors to support their sensor modernization strategy and we look forward to providing the warfighter this capability that’s ideally suited to their rotary-wing operations,” said Sean Stackley, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. “This is an important step in our long-term investment strategy to improve sensor technologies in support of our Army Aviation customers’ mission success.”

L3Harris WESCAM MX-Series products have successfully supported U.S. Army aviation programs for more than 20 years. This contract marks the second airborne sensor program win with the U.S. Army in three years. The first was a $454 million, multi-year IDIQ contract that included WESCAM MX-10D EO/IR sensor suites to support the Army’s Tactical Unmanned Air Systems Shadow UAV (RQ-7Bv2) program.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs or about system or technology capabilities or priorities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

