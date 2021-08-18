Southern Company Gas partners with Chauncey Black of Grammy Award-Winning Blackstreet to launch ‘No Diggity’ Safe Digging Campaign

Southern Company Gas partners with Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter Chauncey Black of Blackstreet to launch the "No Diggity" Safe Digging Campaign to emphasize the importance of calling 811 before starting any outdoor digging project. The witty remix of the hit song, recorded by Black himself, marks the first time that the lyrics have ever been altered. The music video was filmed in Atlanta and features the influencer family Terrell and Jarius Joseph.

“When I heard about this campaign and its message, I instantly wanted to get behind it. The message builds awareness of the dangers around unsafe digging where utility lines may be involved and is something that must be heard. And what better way to deliver an important message than with a song,” Black said. “Safe digging saves lives. No diggity, no doubt.”

Southern Company Gas is using the fresh take on “No Diggity” to remind homeowners and professional contractors across the country that August is safe digging awareness month, which serves as an important reminder to always call 811 before starting any outdoor digging project. Social media influencers in the states served by Southern Company Gas – Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee and Virginia – will be sharing the safe digging message and music video as part of the dynamic “No Diggity” Safe Digging Campaign.

The Common Ground Alliance, a national nonprofit organization working to protect underground utility lines, says damage to covered pipe and cable happens once every few minutes because of digging near unmarked utility lines. To help prevent damage, calling 811 is required before digging, including minor do-it-yourself home improvement projects like planting a tree or installing a fence or deck, as well as breaking ground on a major new building development.

“Nothing is more important to us than ensuring the safe delivery of natural gas to our 4.3 million customers. But we can’t do it alone,” said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company Gas. “We are so thrilled that Chauncey of Blackstreet is partnering with us in this important effort. By leveraging such a creative remix to their song, we aim to educate more people about the importance of calling 811 before beginning any digging project.”