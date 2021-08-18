Optimi Health Clears Final Base Shelf Prospectus

The Final Shelf Prospectus allows the Company to offer and issue up to $100,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, or any combination of such securities (collectively, the " Securities ") during the 25-month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus is effective. The Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale, which will be set forth in any one or more prospectus supplement(s) filed in connection with any such distribution(s).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“ Optimi ” or the “ Company ”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that it has filed and received a final receipt for a short form base shelf prospectus (the " Final Shelf Prospectus ") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec.

Optimi CEO, Mike Stier, stated, “while the Company has no immediate intention to undertake an offering, this Final Shelf Prospectus allows the Company to maintain financial flexibility as we advance our business objectives and goals.”

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production. Find out more at: https://optimihealth.ca/.