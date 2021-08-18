checkAd

SAFR from RealNetworks Signs Agreement with Japan’s Largest Mobile Carrier, NTT Docomo, to Provide Computer Vision Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Seattle, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFR   from RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK), the premier facial recognition platform for live video, has signed a reseller agreement with NTT Docomo, Japan's largest mobile carrier to offer SAFR’s world class AI-based facial recognition software. Both companies have previously worked together to implement access control and security solutions for a large facility, a hospital, and a robot. With the power of NTT Docomo’s 5G infrastructure and SAFR facial recognition, the companies plan to accelerate further enterprise security and access control deployments based on the new agreement.

SAFR’s efficient design yields high speed results enabling more simultaneous face detections over low latency 5G networks. SAFR’s small footprint also enables it to be installed on less costly edge compute platforms used for a variety of solutions including access control, watch-list based surveillance, business intelligence and demographic analysis. Age, gender, and sentiment analysis can provide real-time metrics to organizations without storing any personal identifiable information. The solution can easily be deployed as part of a multi-factor authentication solution as well as facilitate online payment processing and similar use cases.

“We are happy to have this new reseller agreement with RealNetworks,” said Hisakazu Tsuboya, SVP NTT Docomo. “It will provide new options for our customers by offering accurate, high-speed AI facial recognition capabilities in concert with our existing products to solve complex challenges for access control and surveillance while providing actionable business intelligence.”

SAFR’s computer vision code is among the smallest and most efficient offerings in the facial recognition marketplace making it easy to deploy in edge devices. SAFR’s latest version (v 3.5) supports liveness detection to prevent fraudulent access via photos and videos that might allow access on less secure systems. SAFR was chosen by NTT Docomo for its high accuracy and ability to efficiently manage access and security for Japan’s large national workforce. 

“SAFR is very pleased to announce this reseller agreement with the largest mobile service company in Japan - NTT Docomo,” said Noriaki Takamura, VP, APAC, SAFR. “This agreement will accelerate the security and access control digital transformation for enterprise customers utilizing Docomo’s high-speed, low-latency 5G network with a low-bias, proven, AI computer vision platform.”

About SAFR

SAFR from RealNetworks (https://safr.com) is a high-performance computer vision platform. With fast, accurate, low-bias face recognition and additional face- and person-based AI features, SAFR leverages the power of AI to enhance security and convenience for customers around the globe. Specializing in touchless secure access, real-time video surveillance, and digital identity authentication, SAFR is optimized to run on cameras or edge devices and can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or with leading video management systems. SAFR is headquartered in Seattle, WA, USA with offices around the world.  

2021 RealNetworks and SAFR are registered trademark of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies and products mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

 

Attachment 

CONTACT: Doug Hansel
SAFR
603-537-9248
Doug@highrezpr.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SAFR from RealNetworks Signs Agreement with Japan’s Largest Mobile Carrier, NTT Docomo, to Provide Computer Vision Technology Seattle, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SAFR   from RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK), the premier facial recognition platform for live video, has signed a reseller agreement with NTT Docomo, Japan's largest mobile carrier to offer SAFR’s world …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders
CEMATRIX to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2021
Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Market Egress Transactions that Increase Corporate Liquidity by ...
First Solar Breaks Ground on new $680m, 3.3 GW Ohio Manufacturing Facility
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board