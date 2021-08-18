checkAd

Nass Valley Launches Wholesale Associate Program Under Nass Valley Direct

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway [CSE: NVG.CN] is proud to announce the launch of a wholesale distributor associate program under the header of ‘Nass Valley Direct’.

Nass Valley Direct offers everyday people the opportunity to partner with us in starting their own CBD distributor business. The program is focused on helping wholesale distributor associates become main street entrepreneurs by selling our products to businesses across America.

“Nass Valley Direct offers people a very positive and lucrative distributor experience,” said Michael Racaniello, co-founder of Nass Valley Direct. “The exceptional Nass Valley product line is perfectly positioned for wholesale distributors to effectively represent and get paid handsomely for their hard work.”

Some of the key features and benefits to the Nass Valley Direct program include access to the company’s entire line of 60+ premium and innovative CBD products, low cost of entry to start the business, uncapped earnings potential with up to 55% direct sales commissions, product discounts for wholesale associates, unparalleled support and training, and a proprietary automated digital marketing program to help associates automate and scale their business.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z4 Vancouver, Canada

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.com
Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com
 Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com

For more information:
Michael Semler, CEO
Nass Valley Gateway
michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Mike Magolnick, PR
The Red Flag Image Company
pr@nassvalleygateway.com
214-799-0730





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nass Valley Launches Wholesale Associate Program Under Nass Valley Direct Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Nass Valley Gateway [CSE: NVG.CN] is proud to announce the launch of a wholesale distributor associate program under the header of ‘Nass Valley Direct’. Nass Valley …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders
CEMATRIX to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2021
Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Market Egress Transactions that Increase Corporate Liquidity by ...
First Solar Breaks Ground on new $680m, 3.3 GW Ohio Manufacturing Facility
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board