Conduent To Provide Advanced Claims Administration Solution to Help Eastpointe Health Deliver on Value-based Payments Initiative

Conduent’s highly automated HSP Core Claims Administration solution will enable Eastpointe to expand their capabilities to meet the mandate for more cost effective and better integrated care for North Carolina’s Medicaid members.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and BEULAVILLE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, and Eastpointe Human Services, a North Carolina-based behavioral health managed care organization (MCO), today announced a new health plan administration services agreement that will speed Eastpointe’s transition into value-based care payment models. Under this agreement, Conduent will implement its HSP Core Claims Administration solution to help Eastpointe prepare for Day One operations under North Carolina’s Medicaid transformation initiative.

Conduent will deliver comprehensive auto-adjudication capabilities to enable Eastpointe to quickly, accurately, and automatically settle complex claims associated with value-based payment models. Among the reasons Eastpointe cited for selecting Conduent were the company’s more than 50 years of experience delivering administrative services to government health organizations and proven success with artificial intelligence applications that effectively manage per-member medical spend and complicated healthcare claims.

“Transitioning to a privatized Medicaid system demands that Eastpointe help deliver whole-person care, improve outcomes and reduce costs,” said Catherine Dalton, Eastpointe’s Chief of Business Operations. “The tools Conduent provides will help us deliver on all of these priorities.” Eastpointe serves a 10-county area, in partnership with over 600 providers, connecting a diverse and rural population with much-needed wraparound health services. The MCO recently secured a contract from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) to coordinate care for beneficiaries under its new Medicaid transformation program set to begin in July 2022.

“We are pleased to partner with Eastpointe to provide leading-edge claims administration technology that enables them to coordinate a broad spectrum of integrated healthcare services for their members. Our HSP solution will help Eastpointe drive efficient operations and better manage costs while maintaining the focus on high-quality health outcomes for individuals and families in the communities they serve,” said Sheila Curr, Global Head of Commercial Healthcare at Conduent.

