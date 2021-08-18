checkAd

ALYI Forecasts EV Taxi Revenue Beginning This Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.08.2021, 15:01  |  45   |   |   

Dallas, TX, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced that it expects revenue from its Electric Vehicle (EV) Taxi Business to start before the end of 2021.

CEO Dr. Randell Torno recently returned to Dallas following waypoint meetings in Nairobi managing the company’s ongoing EV Taxi Pilot Program. 

Africa has millions of motorcycles deployed as taxis or boda-bodas, and ALYI, as one part of its overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy, is engaged in a project to replace combustion engine motorcycles with electric motorcycles.  In conjunction with the EV Taxi Pilot, ALYI has an order for 2,000 electric motorcycles.

Dr. Torno reported in a recent follow up to his meetings in Nairobi, “I believe our pilot program is being well received by all boda-boda key parties in regard to all essential boda-boda pacing points.  I am optimistic that our first electric motorcycle deployment target following the pilot can be 20,000 electric motorcycles far surpassing the 2,000 trial order we built the pilot around.  I believe the number can rapidly grow from 20,000.”

ALYI management today indicated that it anticipates the pilot transitioning seamlessly into the fulfillment of the first electric motorcycle orders and the corresponding initiation of revenue from the fulfillment of the first orders starting this year.  The company expects to refine its revenue forecast for revenue from the EV Taxi Business to a specific dollar amount within the next thirty days.

ALYI has seeded an overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy with the development of its own EV motorcycle business discussed above.

Instead of introducing a single EV product, ALYI’s business focus is on the introduction of an EV Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALYI Forecasts EV Taxi Revenue Beginning This Year Dallas, TX, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced that it expects revenue from its Electric Vehicle (EV) Taxi Business to start before the end of 2021. CEO Dr. Randell Torno recently …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics Elaborates on the Contents of the Meeting Agenda for the Extraordinary ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Hexagon Digital Wave signs commercial service agreement to requalify Type-4 cylinders used for ...
Almaden Adopts Human Rights Policy
Euro Manganese legt Abschluss sowie Erörterung und Analyse des Managements (MD&A) für das dritte ...
Decklar Announces Unit Offering Increase to Up to $5 Million
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders
CEMATRIX to Host Investor Webcast on August 25, 2021
Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Market Egress Transactions that Increase Corporate Liquidity by ...
First Solar Breaks Ground on new $680m, 3.3 GW Ohio Manufacturing Facility
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
Media Advisory: Long-time energy partners Irving Oil and TC Energy strike a made-in-Canada agreement focused on ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board