ALYI Forecasts EV Taxi Revenue Beginning This Year

Dallas, TX, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced that it expects revenue from its Electric Vehicle (EV) Taxi Business to start before the end of 2021.

Africa has millions of motorcycles deployed as taxis or boda-bodas, and ALYI, as one part of its overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy, is engaged in a project to replace combustion engine motorcycles with electric motorcycles. In conjunction with the EV Taxi Pilot, ALYI has an order for 2,000 electric motorcycles.

Dr. Torno reported in a recent follow up to his meetings in Nairobi, “I believe our pilot program is being well received by all boda-boda key parties in regard to all essential boda-boda pacing points. I am optimistic that our first electric motorcycle deployment target following the pilot can be 20,000 electric motorcycles far surpassing the 2,000 trial order we built the pilot around. I believe the number can rapidly grow from 20,000.”

ALYI management today indicated that it anticipates the pilot transitioning seamlessly into the fulfillment of the first electric motorcycle orders and the corresponding initiation of revenue from the fulfillment of the first orders starting this year. The company expects to refine its revenue forecast for revenue from the EV Taxi Business to a specific dollar amount within the next thirty days.

ALYI has seeded an overall EV Ecosystem Business Strategy with the development of its own EV motorcycle business discussed above.

Instead of introducing a single EV product, ALYI’s business focus is on the introduction of an EV Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.